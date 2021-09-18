PREP XC ROUNDUP: Local runners compete at Fairview Invitational; Cold Springs' Edgeworth breaks own record at Southern Showcase

Sep. 18—The conditions were messy at Saturday's Fairview Invitational, but that didn't stop numerous local runners from achieving strong finishes.

In the large-school (Class 5A-7A) boys race, Fairview's Alex England (second), West Point's Trynt Allen (eighth) and Fairview's Jacob Hankins (24th) placed in the Top 25.

Fairview's Carrington Chambers (17th) and West Point's Kali Marsh (24th) did the same in the large-school girls race.

In the small-school (Class 1A-4A) boys race, Holly Pond finished fourth and St. Bernard, sixth.

The Broncos were paced by Christopher Putman (fourth), Travis Barnett (fifth), Joshua Putman (20th), Matthew Putman (26th) and Kohl Horton (45th), while the Saints received contributions from Jiovany-Aguilar Arriaga (16th), Abel Morris (31st), Jacob Hilb (34th), Cole Bissot (35th) and Cesar Hernandez (85th).

The Lady Broncos, meanwhile, grabbed third in the small-school girls race behind the finishes of Caroline Lamoureux (11th), Blakely Baggett (12th), Lila Sellers (23rd), Violet Adams (31st) and Jenna Persall (43rd).

St. Bernard's Madi Kerber (third), Vinemont's Kendall Harbison (fifth) and Good Hope's Bijou Phillips (seventh) each placed in the Top 10.

------

Southern Showcase

Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth compiled a 15:24.38 at Saturday's Southern Showcase in Huntsville, bettering the Class 1A/2A state record his set last week (15:33.58) by nearly 10 seconds.

The sophomore — who broke the previous mark set by Cold Springs' Nathan Lewis in 2010 — finished 16th overall in a field of 245 runners from schools across the Southeast.

Cullman's Troy Adkison joined Edgeworth in the Championship Division, placing 49th.

Cold Springs' Jayden Allred, meanwhile, placed 13th (442 runners) in the Blue Division.