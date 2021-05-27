Prep sports: Geraets shines at Big Nine track

May 27—The Free Press

ROCHESTER — Megan Geraets won two events to help Mankato East finish second at the Big Nine Conference girls track and field meet Wednesday.

Rochester Century won the team title with 251 points, and East scored 230. Mankato West placed seventh at 114.

Geraets won the 200-meter dash in 26.40 seconds and 400 dash in 59.83, and she placed third in the long jump at 16-feet-7 3/4.

Eve Anderson placed first in the 3,200 run in 11:43.72 and third in the 1,600 run in 5:18.86.

Lexi Karge took second in the high jump at 5-0 and third in the triple jump at 33-6 3/4, and Rachel Clifford was second in the discus at 114-4.

The 4x800 relay team of Lauren Henkels, Olivia Beschorner, Eva Peters and Emmy Schulz finished second in 9:50.56

West's Abby Olenius won the pole vault at 10-5, and Jenna Sikel was second at 10-0.

Grace Banse placed second in the shot put at 36-6 and third in the discus at 111-8.

East and West compete in the section meet on Wednesday, June 9 at Waconia.

Baseball

United South Central 16, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, 5 innings: Ian Crawford had four hits and five RBIs as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference game at New Richland.

Andy Krohnberg was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Blake Schroeder pitched three innings to get the win.

USC (11-6) opens the section playoffs on Monday.

Le Sueur-Henderson 12, Tri-City United 10, 8 innings: Zach Berndt was 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.

Brody Berndt added three hits. Aiden Gulbranion was the winning pitcher in relief.

For TCU, Caden O'Malley was 2 for 5 with three stolen bases.

TCU (2-13) plays at Sibley East on Saturday to open the Section 2AA playoffs. LSH plays at Medford on Saturday.

Softball

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6, United South Central 3: Sophie Stork pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts, in the Gopher game at Wells.

Kylie Doyle and Brenlee Knudson both had two RBIs for USC. Cloie Arndt and Faith Nielsen each had two hits.

NRHEG (18-2, 12-2 in Gopher) begins the section tournament on Tuesday.