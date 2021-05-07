Prep highlights: Woodland girls 2nd to Tumwater at 2A district golf

May 7—Woodland's Rayleagh Trice finished second overall to help the Beavers to the 2A district girls golf team title Thursday at Tumwater Valley.

Trice finished with a two-day 165 total, and teammate Zoe Jouwsma tied for 10th with a 193.

Tumwater's Lily McCauley ran away with the individual title, finishing with a 146 total.

Woodland scored 141 points, well head of Tumwater's 124. Columbia River was third (108), followed by Hockinson (101), Washougal (80), and Ridgefield (75.5).

Columbia River's Karyn Gomez (167) was two shots back of Trice in third place. River teammate Sami Myers tied for 10th with Jouwsma.

Ridgefield's Alyssa Dewey finished fifth with a 175.

Hockinson placed three golfers in the top 10 with Grace Phillips in sixth (179), Hannah Bowie seventh (181), and Olivia Rude ninth (192).

Stars of the day

— Colby Andrew, Ridgefield baseball, went 2 for 3 with a double to start a five-run sixth inning, and scored two runs as the Spudders won the 2A district consolation game over Hockinson 10-5.

— Steven Cunningham and Jude Willis, Ridgefield boys soccer, both had a goal and an assist in the Spudders' 5-2 win over R.A. Long.