Prep Baseball: Willmar earns top seed in AAA; ACGC third in AA

Jun. 12—The Willmar baseball team was named the top seed in the Class AAA state tournament, the Minnesota State High School League announced on Saturday morning.

The Cardinals (22-2) will open the tournament against the 2019 Class AAA state champion St. Thomas Academy at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mini Met in Jordan.

The top five teams in the state tournament are seeded, with the remaining three teams assigned games by random draw.

The Cadets (17-9) enter state after coming through the loser's bracket to win the Section 3AAA championship over Simley, 15-5 and 12-2.

Prep Baseball: Cards are state-bound

Other games Tuesday in Jordan for the Class AAA quarterfinals: No. 5 Grand Rapids (17-7) vs. No. 4 Marshall (17-6), 12:30 p.m.; No. 2 Sartell (21-3) vs. Albert Lea (12-11), 3 p.m.; and No. 3 Mahtomedi (17-5) vs. Sauk Rapids (10-12), 5:30 p.m.

The Class AAA semifinals will be at noon and 2:30 p.m. back in Jordan. The losers in the semis will play for third place at 5 p.m. The winners will play for the Class AAA championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

After winning the Section 3AA championship, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (22-2) earned the No. 3 seed and will open the state tournament against unseeded Belle Plaine at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

The Tigers (18-4) are the Section 2AA champs following a 2-1 win over Cannon Falls.

Prep Baseball: Barker slams ACGC into state

Other Class AA quarterfinal games Tuesday in St. Cloud: No. 1 Glencoe-Silver Lake (23-3) vs. St. Agnes (17-7), 2:15 p.m. at Joe Faber Field; No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek (25-3) vs. No. 5 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (21-3), 5 p.m. at Putz Field; and No. 2 Albany (22-3) vs. Aitkin (21-5), 2:45 p.m. at Putz Field.

The Class AA semifinals will be at noon and 2:30 p.m. at Putz Field. The losers will play for third place at 5 p.m. The winners will play for the Class AA championship at 1 p.m. Friday at Target Field.