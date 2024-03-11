Pac-12 basketball tournament championship odds 2024: Arizona favored to win

The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this week and this year's tourney takes on added importance because it is the last tournament for the conference as we know it.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are joining the Big 12 next season. UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon are joining the Big Ten. Stanford and California are headed to the ACC.

Who will win the final Pac-12 conference tournament and earn the conference's automatic bid into the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Check out the odds for each team to be the 2024 Pac-12 Conference Tournament winner, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament odds: Who are the favorites to win?

One team is a clear favorite in odds to win this week's Pac-12 basketball tournament: Arizona.

BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Wildcats at -175 odds to win the tourney in Las Vegas, making head coach Tommy Lloyd's team a big favorite.

Colorado is second in the odds, at +500, with Washington State third at +600.

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) is defended by Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament odds: Who are the longshots to win?

The Oregon State Beavers have the longest odds to win the Pac-12 tournament, at +25000. Arizona State is the other underdog, at +15000.

California (+10000) and Stanford (+8000) are also considered longshot to win the tournament and earn the conference's automatic bid into March Madness.

Pac-12 Tournament championship odds for every team:

Arizona: -175

Colorado: +500

Washington State: +600

Oregon: +1200

Utah: +1400

USC: +2000

Washington: +4000

UCLA: +4000

Stanford:+8000

California: +10000

Arizona State: +15000

Oregon State: +25000

