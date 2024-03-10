What went right for ASU men's basketball ahead of Pac-12 tournament

The Arizona State Sun Devils had the distinction of playing the last regular-season game of the Pac-12 era and they did so against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. It was a disappointing ending as the Sun Devils lost to the Bruins 59-47 on Saturday night.

ASU (14-17, 8-12) had a tough time, suffering scoring droughts in both the first and second half that proved costly.

Each team made 18 field goals with ASU getting 48 shots, one more than UCLA. The difference came at the perimeter and at the line as the Bruins (15-16, 10-10) made 11 3-pointers while ASU managed just six. And at the line, ASU made only five of 14 free throws while UCLA went 12-for-16.

Adem Bona had 20 points and 12 rebounds, with Lazar Stefanovic adding 16 for UCLA. ASU got 13 from Adam Miller and 12 from Jamiya Neal.

ASU was dealt a significant blow long before tipoff as second-leading scorer Jose Perez left the team after Thursday's loss at USC.

Let's take a closer look at the final regular season contest:

What went right

Rebounding: The Sun Devils have been out rebounded in all but three games this season. This made the third as ASU totaled 34, three more than UCLA. Jamiya Neal had eight and Adam Miller had seven to lead ASU. Adem Bona had 12 of UCLA's 31. ASU finished with a 13-6 advantage in second-chance points which was surprising given that Bona is one of the best inside defenders in the conference.

First-half lead: The Sun Devils actually led 31-27 after the first 20 minutes despite being out of sorts. They led 13-5 at the 15:56 mark and then didn't get another point until a 3-pointer by Alonzo Gaffney at 8:03. Despite going 7:53 without a point ASU only trailed 23-16. ASU went ahead 27-26 on a layup by Neal with 3:04 left in the half.

UCLA forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) celebrates his 3-point basket against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on March 9, 2024.

What went wrong

Collins had an off game: He is the motor of the offense and the defense. When the Sun Devils are rolling it is because he is playing well and he had a tough outing. He had 10 points, going 3-for-6 from the field but he was just 3-for-7 from the line and your point guard should be one of your best there. He also had six turnovers, just one assist and one steal.

Turnovers: ASU totaled 15 with 10 in the first half alone and it came into the game as the No. 1 team in the conference in turnover-assist margin. UCLA finished with a 15-12 advantage in points off turnovers. That is a category ASU has to win to have any chance at a victory.

Free-throw struggles: The Sun Devils went just 5-for-14 from the line. This is another area where the absence of Perez is important. He was the second-best free-throw shooter on the team behind Adam Miller and he was the No. 6 player in all of college basketball in getting to the line. Miller didn't have a free throw attempt so the players shooting them were not the highest-percentage shooters to begin with.

Second half slumber: The scoring drought in the first half was bad but this one was worse. The Sun Devils led 42-33 at 13:03 but didn't get another field goal until one by Bryant Selebangue with 48 seconds left in the contest. There were four free throws in between those field goals which spanned 12 minutes. Between those field goals, there were nine missed free throws, nine missed field goal attempts and three turnovers.

Three-point shooting, both sides: ASU started out OK, making a respectable five of 13 in the first half but hit only one of nine tries in the second half. Miller ended up 3-for-11 and was 5-for-16 from the field overall. Meanwhile, UCLA made 11 of 20 tries, going 7-for-11 in the second half. It came into the game averaging 30.9% from long distance.

What to look for next

Effect of Perez's departure: The Sun Devils are going to need other players to step up in the absence of Perez. They need someone to shoulder more of the scoring load and from a personnel standpoint they will need some others to put in some quality minutes who may not have seen much playing time to this point.

Next up

The Sun Devils will start play in the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The loss dropped ASU to the No. 11 seed and it will play No. 6 Utah in the 8:30 p.m. game. The Sun Devils did defeat the Utes both times the teams played this season, 82-70 in Tempe, and more recently 85-77 in Salt Lake City last month.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State men's basketball falls to UCLA in regular-season finale