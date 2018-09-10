Watch
LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 20
Todd Gurley II rushed to the left for 11 yard gain, tackled by Tahir Whitehead
LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 31
Oakland committed 50 yard penalty (Pass Interference)
LAR 1st & 10, at OAK 19
Robert Woods rushed to the left for 6 yard gain, tackled by Leon Hall
LAR 2nd & 4, at OAK 13
Cooper Kupp rushed to the right for 4 yard gain, tackled by Leon Hall
LAR 1st & 9, at OAK 9
Todd Gurley II rushed to the left for 4 yard gain, tackled by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
LAR 2nd & 5, at OAK 5
Jared Goff incomplete pass to the left intended for Robert Woods
LAR 3rd & 5, at OAK 5
Jared Goff incomplete pass to the right intended for Robert Woods
LAR 4th & 5, at OAK 5
Oakland committed 3 yard penalty (Too Many Men on Field)
LAR 4th & 2, at OAK 2
Greg Zuerlein kicked a 20-yard field goal
|OAK
0
7
|TD
|10:23
|Marshawn Lynch rushed up the middle for 10 yard touchdown (Mike Nugent made PAT)
|LAR
7
7
|TD
|4:53
|Jared Goff passed to Todd Gurley II down the middle for 19 yard touchdown (Greg Zuerlein made PAT)
|OAK
7
10
|FG
|12:31
|Mike Nugent kicked a 24-yard field goal
|LAR
10
10
|FG
|2:40
|Greg Zuerlein kicked a 20-yard field goal
|LA Rams
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|4
|10
|40.0
|60
|6.0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|93.8
|0
|Oakland
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|13
|15
|86.7
|143
|9.5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|78.6
|0
|LA Rams
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|4
|19
|4.8
|11
|0
|0
|2
|16
|8.0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|7
|21
|3.0
|10
|1
|0
|4
|20
|5.0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|LA Rams
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|2
|31
|15.5
|21
|0
|4
|0
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oakland
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|4
|92
|23.0
|45
|0
|6
|0
|3
|23
|7.7
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|-1.5
|-1
|0
|2
|0
|LA Rams
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|2
|50.0
|20
|1
|1
|4
|Oakland
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|24
|1
|1
|4
|LA Rams
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|2
|50
|25.0
|26
|0
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Oakland
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|LA Rams
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|62.0
|1
|0
|62
|Oakland
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|1
|55.0
|0
|0
|55
|LA Rams
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|4
|1
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0