Regular Season
Odds:
LAR-6
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Oakland Coliseum
1st NFC West
10
3rd AFC West
10
2:40 2nd
1234
LAR73--
OAK73--
Last Play
- 2:40 2nd
Greg Zuerlein kicked a 20-yard field goal

LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 20

Todd Gurley II rushed to the left for 11 yard gain, tackled by Tahir Whitehead

LAR 1st & 10, at LAR 31

Oakland committed 50 yard penalty (Pass Interference)

LAR 1st & 10, at OAK 19

Robert Woods rushed to the left for 6 yard gain, tackled by Leon Hall

LAR 2nd & 4, at OAK 13

Cooper Kupp rushed to the right for 4 yard gain, tackled by Leon Hall

LAR 1st & 9, at OAK 9

Todd Gurley II rushed to the left for 4 yard gain, tackled by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

LAR 2nd & 5, at OAK 5

Jared Goff incomplete pass to the left intended for Robert Woods

LAR 3rd & 5, at OAK 5

Jared Goff incomplete pass to the right intended for Robert Woods

LAR 4th & 5, at OAK 5

Oakland committed 3 yard penalty (Too Many Men on Field)

LAR 4th & 2, at OAK 2

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 20-yard field goal

  • Drive Info
  • Total Time
    2:11
  • Drive Began
    LAR 20
  • Number of Plays
    7
  • Yards Gained
    78

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
OAK
0
7
TD10:23Marshawn Lynch rushed up the middle for 10 yard touchdown (Mike Nugent made PAT)
LAR
7
7
TD4:53Jared Goff passed to Todd Gurley II down the middle for 19 yard touchdown (Greg Zuerlein made PAT)
2nd Quarter
OAK
7
10
FG12:31Mike Nugent kicked a 24-yard field goal
LAR
10
10
FG2:40Greg Zuerlein kicked a 20-yard field goal
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

LA RamsCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
16 Jared Goff
41040.0606.0101893.80
OaklandCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
4 Derek Carr
131586.71439.5011578.60

Rushing

LA RamsRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
30 Todd Gurley II
4194.81100
18 Cooper Kupp
2168.01200
17 Robert Woods
166.0600
12 Brandin Cooks
166.0600
OaklandRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
24 Marshawn Lynch
7213.01010
28 Doug Martin
4205.01300
89 Amari Cooper
199.0900
4 Derek Carr
166.0600

Receiving

LA RamsRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
17 Robert Woods
23115.521040
30 Todd Gurley II
11919.019110
18 Cooper Kupp
11010.010030
12 Brandin Cooks
00N/A0020
OaklandRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
87 Jared Cook
49223.045060
82 Jordy Nelson
3237.717030
85 Derek Carrier
11212.012010
10 Seth Roberts
11111.011010
24 Marshawn Lynch
284.06020
28 Doug Martin
2-3-1.5-1020

Kicking

LA RamsFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
4 Greg Zuerlein
1250.020114
OaklandFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
6 Mike Nugent
11100.024114

Returns

LA RamsKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
10 Pharoh Cooper
25025.026011212.0120
OaklandKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
17 Dwayne Harris
00N/A0011010.0100

Punting

LA RamsPuntAvgIn20TBLong
6 Johnny Hekker
162.01062
OaklandPuntAvgIn20TBLong
5 Johnny Townsend
155.00055

Defense

LA RamsSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
21 Aqib Talib
4150.00000
93 Ndamukong Suh
1230.00000
44 Jake McQuaide
0110.00000
90 Michael Brockers
3030.00000
20 Lamarcus Joyner
4040.00000
22 Marcus Peters
2130.00000
96 Matt Longacre
0110.00000
24 Blake Countess
1010.00000
58 Cory Littleton
4150.00000
43 John Johnson III
3140.01000
50 Samson Ebukam
2131.00000
94 John Franklin-Myers
1120.00000
53 Justin Lawler
1010.00000
OaklandSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
56 Derrick Johnson
1010.00000
98 Frostee Rucker
1010.00000
29 Leon Hall
3140.00000
27 Reggie Nelson
1010.00000
45 Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
1010.00000
31 Marcus Gilchrist
2020.00000
51 Bruce Irvin
0001.00000
59 Tahir Whitehead
1120.00000
22 Rashaan Melvin
2020.00000
21 Gareon Conley
0110.00000
55 Marquel Lee
2020.00000
99 Arden Key
0110.00000
73 Maurice Hurst
1010.00000