Regular Season
Odds:
SEA-3
O/U49
TV: FOX, NFLN
Stadium: CenturyLink Field
3rd NFC North
21
2nd NFC West
17
Half
1234
GB147--
SEA314--

Halftime Stats

245
Total Yards
212
210
Net Yards Passing
106
35
Net Yards Rushing
106
0
Turnovers
1
12:52
Time of Possession
17:08
10
First Downs
13
3 / 60
Penalties / Yards
5 / 25

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
GB
7
0
TD13:46Aaron Jones rushed to the right for 8 yard touchdown (Mason Crosby made PAT)
SEA
7
3
FG6:00Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 39-yard field goal
GB
14
3
TD3:10Aaron Rodgers passed to Robert Tonyan to the right for 54 yard touchdown (Mason Crosby made PAT)
2nd Quarter
SEA
14
10
TD8:03Russell Wilson passed to Doug Baldwin to the left for 6 yard touchdown (Sebastian Janikowski made PAT)
SEA
14
17
TD3:22Chris Carson rushed to the right for 1 yard touchdown (Sebastian Janikowski made PAT)
GB
21
17
TD0:44Aaron Rodgers passed to Aaron Jones to the right for 24 yard touchdown (Mason Crosby made PAT)
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

Green BayCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
12 Aaron Rodgers
121675.021413.42014156.30
SeattleCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRatFL
3 Russell Wilson
131968.41135.91017101.40

Rushing

Green BayRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
33 Aaron Jones
7273.9810
30 Jamaal Williams
155.0500
12 Aaron Rodgers
133.0300
SeattleRushYdsAvgLongTDFL
32 Chris Carson
10474.71511
20 Rashaad Penny
5469.23000
3 Russell Wilson
11212.01200
16 Tyler Lockett
111.0100

Receiving

Green BayRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
17 Davante Adams
57414.841050
33 Aaron Jones
36120.324140
85 Robert Tonyan
15454.054110
80 Jimmy Graham
11313.013010
84 Lance Kendricks
2126.09020
83 Marquez Valdes-Scantling
00N/A0010
19 Equanimeous St. Brown
00N/A0010
SeattleRecYdsAvgLongTDTgtFL
89 Doug Baldwin
5306.014180
27 Mike Davis
22412.015020
83 David Moore
22311.517030
16 Tyler Lockett
3196.313030
81 Nick Vannett
11717.017020

Kicking

Green BayFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
2 Mason Crosby
010.00333
SeattleFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPAPts
11 Sebastian Janikowski
11100.039225

Returns

Green BayKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
11 Trevor Davis
12020.020022211.0150
SeattleKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
16 Tyler Lockett
24723.527000N/A00

Punting

Green BayPuntAvgIn20TBLong
6 JK Scott
246.50047
SeattlePuntAvgIn20TBLong
4 Michael Dickson
255.50057

Defense

Green BaySoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
38 Tramon Williams
2130.00000
52 Clay Matthews
1010.00000
26 Bashaud Breeland
3030.00000
97 Kenny Clark
3140.00000
51 Kyler Fackrell
1011.00000
44 Antonio Morrison
1010.00000
50 Blake Martinez
1230.00000
93 Reggie Gilbert
3030.00000
27 Josh Jones
3030.00000
23 Jaire Alexander
5160.00000
37 Josh Jackson
1010.00000
36 Raven Greene
2020.00000
28 Tony Brown
1010.00000
SeattleSoloAstTotalSackIntYdsIntTDPD
54 Bobby Wagner
4150.00000
51 Barkevious Mingo
1230.00000
30 Bradley McDougald
1010.00000
98 Shamar Stephen
0110.00000
55 Frank Clark
1011.00000
28 Justin Coleman
2130.00000
99 Quinton Jefferson
0110.00000
26 Shaquill Griffin
2020.00000
33 Tedric Thompson
2020.00000
58 Austin Calitro
2020.00000
94 Rasheem Green
1010.00000
37 Tre Flowers
3250.00000