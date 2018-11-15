Watch
Stats
|GB
7
0
|TD
|13:46
|Aaron Jones rushed to the right for 8 yard touchdown (Mason Crosby made PAT)
|SEA
7
3
|FG
|6:00
|Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 39-yard field goal
|GB
14
3
|TD
|3:10
|Aaron Rodgers passed to Robert Tonyan to the right for 54 yard touchdown (Mason Crosby made PAT)
|SEA
14
10
|TD
|8:03
|Russell Wilson passed to Doug Baldwin to the left for 6 yard touchdown (Sebastian Janikowski made PAT)
|SEA
14
17
|TD
|3:22
|Chris Carson rushed to the right for 1 yard touchdown (Sebastian Janikowski made PAT)
|GB
21
17
|TD
|0:44
|Aaron Rodgers passed to Aaron Jones to the right for 24 yard touchdown (Mason Crosby made PAT)
|Green Bay
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|12
|16
|75.0
|214
|13.4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|156.3
|0
|Seattle
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|13
|19
|68.4
|113
|5.9
|1
|0
|1
|7
|101.4
|0
|Green Bay
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|7
|27
|3.9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|10
|47
|4.7
|15
|1
|1
|5
|46
|9.2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|5
|74
|14.8
|41
|0
|5
|0
|3
|61
|20.3
|24
|1
|4
|0
|1
|54
|54.0
|54
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|2
|12
|6.0
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|5
|30
|6.0
|14
|1
|8
|0
|2
|24
|12.0
|15
|0
|2
|0
|2
|23
|11.5
|17
|0
|3
|0
|3
|19
|6.3
|13
|0
|3
|0
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|2
|0
|Green Bay
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Seattle
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|1
|1
|100.0
|39
|2
|2
|5
|Green Bay
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|2
|22
|11.0
|15
|0
|Seattle
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|2
|47
|23.5
|27
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|2
|46.5
|0
|0
|47
|Seattle
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|2
|55.5
|0
|0
|57
|Green Bay
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|4
|1
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0