Jerry Jones: Jonathon Brooks "high, high, high" on our draft board

A report this week indicated that the Cowboys have a lot of interest in drafting running back Jonathon Brooks and team owner Jerry Jones didn't play coy when asked about Brooks on Thursday night.

Brooks is coming off a torn ACL, but ran 187 times for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns for Texas before getting hurt last season. That's put him at the top of the list of running back prospects — none were drafted in the first round — and Jones confirmed that the Cowboys have liked what they've seen.

“In my 30 years I thought it was the best interview that I ever interviewed with a player," Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "He’s outstanding. And he’s a great football player. We got him high, high, high. And he’s a good player.”

The other part of the report about the Cowboys' interest in Brooks was that they're concerned about the Eagles taking him at No. 53 before the Cowboys can do so with the 56th pick. Jones' comments likely caught the ears of any team that may have Brooks on their radar, so Jones and company may need to move up unless they are playing a long game in hopes of making sure someone else drops to them on Friday night.