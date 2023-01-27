NBA power rankings: All-Star Game starters and snubs. Are Celtics, Nuggets or 76ers No. 1?

Ten players were named starters for the NBA All-Star Game on Thursday and two were chosen as team captains based on voting among players, fans and media.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo were chosen as captains as the leading vote getters from their respective conferences. James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 19 All-Star selections while also closing in on his career scoring record.

Other Western Conference players selected as starters were Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors; Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks; Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans; and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The other Eastern Conference starters were Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets; Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers; Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics; and Kevin Durant of the Nets.

Two players cited as potential snubs were Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom have thrived since being traded for each other last season. Sabonis is a double-double machine who has driven Sacramento’s remarkable rise to third in the West despite playing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. Haliburton is averaging 20.3 points and a league-high 10.2 assists for Indiana.

Williamson is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists, but he has appeared in only 29 games due to injuries. Sabonis has appeared in 45 games, averaging 18.4 points, a league-high 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Other notable snubs included Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

NBA coaches will vote for All-Star reserves. They will choose two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position from each conference. Reserves will be announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, playoff races continue to take shape with the Celtics, 76ers and Bucks leading the East and the Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Kings holding top spots in the West.

Here’s a look at this week’s NBA power rankings.

* Through games played 1/26

1. Denver Nuggets (34-15)

Last week: 3

The Nuggets overtake the Celtics at No. 1 this week despite suffering a 107-99 loss with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic out of the lineup against the Bucks on Wednesday. The Nuggets had won 10 of 11 before falling in Milwaukee. Up next is a big showdown with the 76ers on Saturday on ABC.

2. Boston Celtics (35-15)

Last week: 1

The Celtics have lost three in a row sine their nine-game winning streak ended, falling to the Magic, Heat and Knicks. The Celtics will play host to the Lakers on Saturday in another ABC game.

3. Philadelphia 76ers (31-16)

Last week: 5

The 76ers have won six in a row and eight of their last nine, including a 137-133 win over the Nets on Wednesday. Joel Embiid will clash with Jokic on Saturday in a battle of 2022 MVP finalists.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (31-17)

Last week: 4

Khris Middleton is back and the Bucks have won four of their last five, including a big win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds in that contest.

5. Memphis Grizzlies (31-17)

Last week: 2

The Grizzlies have lost four in a row since their 11-game winning streak ended. They’ve also lost big man Steven Adams, who is expected to miss three to five weeks with a knee injury.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20)

Last week: 7

Evan Mobley scored 38 points in a 114-102 win over the Bucks last weekend. The Cavaliers have won two of three after routing the Rockets on Thursday.

7. Brooklyn Nets (29-19)

Last week: 6

Brooklyn is coming off back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Detroit. The Nets lost to the Pistons despite a 40-game from Kyrie Irving.

8. Sacramento Kings (27-20)

Last week: 8

The Kings have lost two of their last three, but they gained ground on the Grizzlies with a resounding 133-100 victory over Memphis on Monday.

9. New York Knicks (27-23)

Last week: 10

Julius Randle scored 36 and 37 points in back-to-back wins over the Cavaliers and Celtics. Up next is a big game against the Nets on Saturday.

10. Miami Heat (27-22)

Last week: 11

Miami has won three of four and six of its last eight. Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s 98-95 victory over the Celtics.

11. New Orleans Pelicans (26-23)

Last week: 9

Zion Williamson (hamstring) is still out. Brandon Ingram was held to 4-of-18 shooting in his return Wednesday. The Pelicans have lost six in a row.

12. Atlanta Hawks (25-24)

Last week: 14

The Hawks suffered back-to-back losses to the Hornets and Bulls, but they have won six of eight to move up to No. 8 in the East.

13. Dallas Mavericks (26-24)

Last week: 12

The Mavericks held on to beat the Suns despite losing Luka Doncic to an ankle injury Thursday, but they had dropped five of their last six games.

14. Utah Jazz (25-26)

Last week: 13

Utah is clinging to 10th in the Western Conference. The Jazz has dropped two of three with double-digit losses to the Nets and Blazers.

15. Golden State Warriors (24-24)

Last week: 15

Stephen Curry had 34 points in Wednesday’s win over the Grizzlies. The Warriors could be poised to make a big run in the second half.

16. Los Angeles Clippers (27-24)

Last week: 19

The Clippers might be ready to make their move in the West. They’ve won four in a row behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25)

Last week: 18

Anthony Edwards scored 37 points in a win over the Pelicans on Wednesday to help Minnesota bounce back from a loss to Houston.

18. Phoenix Suns (25-25)

Last week: 20

Chris Paul is back from injury and the Suns had won four in a row before suffering a 99-95 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-25)

Last week: 17

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37, 34 and 36 points over the past three games, but the Thunder lost two of them to the Kings and Hawks.

20. Indiana Pacers (24-26)

Last week: 16

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) could be close to a return. The Pacers haven’t been the same without him, losing eight of their last nine.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (23-25)

Last week: 22

Damian Lillard scored 37 points in a 147-127 win over the Spurs and 60 in Wednesday’s 134-124 victory over the Jazz.

22. Los Angeles Lakers (23-26)

Last week: 23

Anthony Davis is back, LeBron James is marching toward the career scoring record and the Lakers have won three of four.

23. Washington Wizards (22-26)

Last week: 25

Kyle Kuzma is coming off back-to-back 30-point games for the Wizards, who have won four in a row.

24. Toronto Raptors (22-27)

Last week: 24

Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help the Raptors open a seven-game road trip with a win over the Kings.

25. Chicago Bulls (22-27)

Last week: 21

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 and 28 points in back-to-back losses to the Pacers and Hornets.

26. Orlando Magic (19-29)

Last week: 26

Top Rookie of the Year candidate Paolo Banchero scored 23 points in wins over the Celtics and Pacers.

27. San Antonio Spurs (14-35)

Last week: 27

The Spurs have lost four in a row and 12 of 14 despite some big games from Keldon Johnson.

28. Charlotte Hornets (14-36)

Last week: 28

Terry Rozier is averaging a career-high 21.3 points for the Hornets, who have won three of five.

29. Detroit Pistons (13-37)

Last week: 29

Saddiq Bey scored 25 points to help the Pistons beat the Nets in Brooklyn for the first time in almost five years.

30. Houston Rockets (11-38)

Last week: 30

Jalen Green scored 42 points in a win over the Timberwolves on Monday, but the Rockets have lost 20 of 22.