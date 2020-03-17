Mike Tyson makes Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight verdict

Tyson Fury could take on Anthony Joshua in December: Getty

Mike Tyson has urged Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to come together and make a super fight to maximise their value as heavyweight world champions.

Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder last month to capture the WBC title, ensuring that the UK now has all four belts after Joshua regained the IBF, WBO and WBA titles in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr last year.

And with both fighters now on the brink of a historic undisputed fight, Tyson is eager for the two Britons to fight now, but concedes he cannot split them.

“I don’t know [who would win], but I’d like to see that happen though,” Tyson told The Sportsman. “That’d be a great money fight too!

“They’re in the best shape possible to be in and getting the most out of this sport as they can.

Joshua and Fury could now meet for all the titles (DAZN)

“I like him [Fury] a lot. I take pride that he’s named after me. I really appreciate that. I was really grateful and humbled when I first learned he was named after me.”

Fury must first contend with Wilder for a third time, while Joshua is tasked with taking out Kubrat Pulev next.

Should both come through those fights, which are now in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic, then a meeting could occur in December this year.

And Tyson is excited by the potential for today’s fighters to secure legendary status over and above the millions at stake.

“Boxing is such an enigma as a sport,” he added. “This is what really matters: in two hundred years from now, there will probably only be five fighters that people will remember. That’s what it’s all about.

“It’s not about having money or becoming rich. That they won’t stop mentioning your name until the planet’s disintegrated: that’s what this is really about.

“People are stating their names in the art of pugilist, fisticuff, combat, fighting. I like the word ‘fighting’.”

