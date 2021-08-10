Marlins get production from Brinson, Sierra but losing streak hits four with loss to Padres

Lewis Brinson hit a two-run home run to continue his hot streak and Magneuris Sierra made a pair of clutch plays — one on offense, one on defense — but the Miami Marlins’ losing streak extended to four games with an 8-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday at Petco Park.

Brinson’s eighth-inning home run, which bounced off the left-field foul pole, momentarily cut Miami’s deficit to one before the Padres tacked on four runs in the bottom half of the inning. It was Brinson’s fifth home run of the season and his third since his latest call-up to the majors.

In this 18-game span since rejoining the big-league club on July 19, Brinson is batting .327 (18 for 55) with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored. He has three consecutive multi-hit games and five over his last eight starts.

As for Sierra, the outfielder opened scoring in the second inning with an RBI single to left field that scored Brinson, who led off the inning with an infield single and made it to third on a single from Bryan De La Cruz.

It was just Sierra’s third RBI of the season.

And then in the third, he threw out Adam Frazier at home plate on a Jake Cronenworth fly ball to center for an inning-ending double play.

But the Padres held the lead from the third inning until the final out.

They scored four runs in four innings against Marlins starter Zach Thompson, who managed to get just two swings and misses while allowing four hits and four walks.

And then they tacked on four runs on four hits and a sacrifice fly against Shawn Morimando in the eighth after Brinson’s home run cut the deficit to one.