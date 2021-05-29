Jets rout Brown Bears to keep NAHL season alive

The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

May 29—The Janesville Jets kept their season alive Friday night.

Tommy Middleton's hat trick lifted Janesville to a 6-1 win over Kenai River in Game 3 of the best-of-five NAHL postseason series. Kenai River now leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday night.

Kenai River scored the first goal of the game, but Janesvile answered with six goals, including what turned out to be Middleton's game-winner in the first period that gave the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Shane Ott added four assists for Janesville, while Owen Millward got the win between the pipes—stopping 13 of 14 shots.

JANESVILLE 6, KENAI RIVER 1

Janesville;2;2;2—6

Kenai River;1;0;0—1

First Period

KR—Theo Thrun (Morgan Winters, Adam Szubert) 9:01. J—Tommy Middleton (Charlie Schoen), pp, 17:35. J—Matthew Romer (Shane Ott, Nick Leyer)

Second Period

J—Nick Leyer (Ott, Middleton), pp, 2:38. J—Middleton (Ott, Schoen), pp, 17:38

Third Period

J—Middleton (Justin Thompson, AJ Casperson) 10:10. J—Leyer (Ott, Matthew Romer) 16:47

Saves—Owen Millward (J) 13, Luke Pavicich (KR) 31

Recommended Stories