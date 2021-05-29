Jets rout Brown Bears to keep NAHL season alive

May 29—The Janesville Jets kept their season alive Friday night.

Tommy Middleton's hat trick lifted Janesville to a 6-1 win over Kenai River in Game 3 of the best-of-five NAHL postseason series. Kenai River now leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday night.

Kenai River scored the first goal of the game, but Janesvile answered with six goals, including what turned out to be Middleton's game-winner in the first period that gave the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Shane Ott added four assists for Janesville, while Owen Millward got the win between the pipes—stopping 13 of 14 shots.

JANESVILLE 6, KENAI RIVER 1

Janesville;2;2;2—6

Kenai River;1;0;0—1

First Period

KR—Theo Thrun (Morgan Winters, Adam Szubert) 9:01. J—Tommy Middleton (Charlie Schoen), pp, 17:35. J—Matthew Romer (Shane Ott, Nick Leyer)

Second Period

J—Nick Leyer (Ott, Middleton), pp, 2:38. J—Middleton (Ott, Schoen), pp, 17:38

Third Period

J—Middleton (Justin Thompson, AJ Casperson) 10:10. J—Leyer (Ott, Matthew Romer) 16:47

Saves—Owen Millward (J) 13, Luke Pavicich (KR) 31