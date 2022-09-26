Jason Peters expected to make Dallas Cowboys debut Monday night at left guard

One of the reasons the Dallas Cowboys signed 40-year old Jason Peters was because he has been ranked as one of the league’s top left tackles of his era and they were in desperation mode following the loss of eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith to an avulsion fracture two weeks before the season opener.

But Peters, who spent 11 of his previous 18 years in the league the league with the Philadelphia Eagles and has 9 Pro Bowls on his resume, will make his Cowboys debut Monday night vs. the New York Giants at left guard.

Peters joined as a member of the practice squad and used the first two games of the season to ramp up and get his legs in shape after missing all of the off season and training camp. He has not played since last January with the Chicago Bears.

During that time, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith has established himself as a solid option at left tackle in place of Tyron Smith.

The Cowboys decided the best to get Peters on the field and try to get their best five linemen in place was to train Peters at left guard, where backup center Matt Farniok is starting in place of Connor McGovern, who served a sprained ankle in the first quarter of the season opener.

Peters is expected to be active Monday night. If he plays, it will be in tandem with Farniok and the Cowboys plan to give him limited snaps to get his feet wet at left guard.

With McGovern closing in a return in a week or two, it gives the Cowboys a nice option option of what to do at left guard for the remainder of the season.

Peters would certainly give them a season veteran to help groom Tyler Smith for the future.