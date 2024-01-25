What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 11 Illinois on? Keys to the game

Indiana basketball seeks to bounce back from consecutive losses when it visits Illinois.

The Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) will have a week to regroup from their struggles. IU had a rough first 30 minutes at Wisconsin before finding its stride in the final 10, scoring 31 points in that closing stretch. The Hoosiers have committed just 10 turnovers in each of their past three games, but they have lost the rebounding battle in five straight.

IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 40.6% on 3s, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.6 points, 3.9 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.

No. 11 (USA TODAY) Illinois (14-5, 5-3) is coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern in which it dominated the boards (+14) couldn't convert its extra opportunities (40.8% shooting). Terrence Shannon Jr. made his second appearance, and first start, since being reinstated to the team. He had been suspended for six games after being charged with rape in Kansas.

Illinois team leaders: Shannon (20.5 points, 37.0% 3s); Marcus Domask (15.1 points, 3.4 assists); Coleman Hawkins (12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals); Quincy Guerrier (11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds). Brad Underwood is in his sixth season as coach.

Indiana swept last season's games against the Illini and have won three in a row overall.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois?

3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 (Illinois feed), 383 and 973, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball news

Talking Points: IU basketball soul searching, football roster thoughts, more

'That's a problem with me': IU coach Mike Woodson questions ejection of just one player

Injury update: Kel'el Ware (foot) uncertain for Illinois game

Indiana basketball schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Illinois start time, TV, radio