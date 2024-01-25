What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 11 Illinois on? Keys to the game
Indiana basketball seeks to bounce back from consecutive losses when it visits Illinois.
The Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) will have a week to regroup from their struggles. IU had a rough first 30 minutes at Wisconsin before finding its stride in the final 10, scoring 31 points in that closing stretch. The Hoosiers have committed just 10 turnovers in each of their past three games, but they have lost the rebounding battle in five straight.
IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 40.6% on 3s, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.6 points, 3.9 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.
No. 11 (USA TODAY) Illinois (14-5, 5-3) is coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern in which it dominated the boards (+14) couldn't convert its extra opportunities (40.8% shooting). Terrence Shannon Jr. made his second appearance, and first start, since being reinstated to the team. He had been suspended for six games after being charged with rape in Kansas.
Illinois team leaders: Shannon (20.5 points, 37.0% 3s); Marcus Domask (15.1 points, 3.4 assists); Coleman Hawkins (12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals); Quincy Guerrier (11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds). Brad Underwood is in his sixth season as coach.
Indiana swept last season's games against the Illini and have won three in a row overall.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois?
3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois on?
TV: Fox
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 (Illinois feed), 383 and 973, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball news
Talking Points: IU basketball soul searching, football roster thoughts, more
'That's a problem with me': IU coach Mike Woodson questions ejection of just one player
Injury update: Kel'el Ware (foot) uncertain for Illinois game
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
