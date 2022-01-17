Green Bay forecast for Saturday's Packers vs. 49ers divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field calls for wind chill of zero, possible snow

Dangerous wind chills expected later in the week, which may impact the festivities for Saturday's playoff game at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY – Packers fans breaking out their Cheesehead hats for the team's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday should also bundle up in their warmest green and gold if they plan to attend.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens well before the NFC divisional game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field, with wind chills near zero, according to Scott Berschback, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Daytime temperatures, with highs expected to be in the lower 20s, will be accompanied by winds from the west between 10 and 20 mph throughout the day. By the evening, the temperatures will drop into the lower teens, with winds from the northwest around the same speed and the occasional 20 mph gusts.

There's a 30% chance of snow, too, which may affect road conditions throughout the day and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: These are the coldest games the Green Bay Packers have played in Lambeau Field history after the Ice Bowl

RELATED: Green Bay-area businesses eager for return of full Packers playoff experience

It might not rival the famed Ice Bowl of 1967, when the temperature dipped to minus 13 with wind chills as low as minus 48 — but Saturday's cold still could be dangerous for those not fully prepared and fully covered.

"When you're outside for a few hours in weather like this, people need to take precautions by wearing lots of layers, hats, gloves … covering exposed skin when you can," Berschback said.

The 30% chance of snow on Saturday may bring six hours of flurries, according to the National Weather Service, which is based on a fast-moving storm sweeping across the Great Lakes during the NFL playoff period.

While Berschback said that neither the snow nor the temperatures will bring significant storms, the National Weather Service continues to monitor the weather system. It could, he said, create some hazardous road conditions throughout the day.

Story continues

By the end of the game, air temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits and close in on zero. If winds held at 10 mph, that could mean wind chills of around minus 16 degrees by the time Green Bay Packers fans hope they'll be celebrating a victory.

Natalie Eilbert is a government watchdog reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay weather for Packers vs. 49ers playoff game: wind chill, snow