Former Vanderbilt, Miami safety Savion Riley commits to Colorado football

Colorado coach Deion Sanders added another piece to the Buffaloes' defense this week.

Former Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley committed to Colorado on Saturday after transferring to Miami in December where he spent the spring and was reportedly working with the Hurricanes' first-team defense. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back played in eight games (two starts, 343 defensive snaps) for the Commodores last season as a redshirt freshman, totaling 48 tackles (fifth on the team). He notched a career-high 12 tackles against Florida on Oct. 7.

Riley recently visited both Colorado and Georgia Tech before choosing the Buffaloes. The former three-star recruit reportedly also had interest from Missouri, Penn State and Michigan, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

That's now three former Vanderbilt football players who have committed to Colorado this offseason: quarterback Walter Taylor III, wide receiver Will Sheppard and Riley.

The Buffs landed former Florida A&M linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. earlier this week and have now added Riley, who has three years of eligibility left, to their secondary.

Both of them could compete for playing time right away in Colorado's new-look defense.

