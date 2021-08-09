Families reunite, couples return to empty properties as Canada border reopens

Minnah Arshad, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
A vehicle waits at the toll booth to cross the Ambassador bridge in Detroit on Monday, August 9, 2021. Canada reopened its borders to the United States on Monday, allowing for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the border.
When the clock struck midnight on Monday, Canada reopened its borders to U.S. citizens after more than a year of only allowing essential travel.

Although some Americans were not going to wait a minute longer than necessary to get into Canada, Detroit’s ports to Canada didn’t get much attention early Monday. Wait times for the Ambassador Bridge hovered around 10 minutes, with the Detroit-Windsor tunnel following closely.

But the Ambassador saw some families reunite and couples return to empty properties across the river.

The Singh and Kaur family stop at the Ambassador Duty Free store, waiting for the clock to hit midnight in Detroit on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Canada reopened its borders to the United States on Monday, allowing for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the border.
Asawari Kaur of Indiana, along with her family, huddled together at Detroit’s duty free shop minutes before midnight. Some of Kaur’s family hadn’t seen her brother, who got married in April, in almost two years.

“We were all so eagerly waiting for that day,” Kaur said. “As soon as it hits midnight, we’re gonna enter the border.”

David Bruns, 63, and his wife Carolyn Ferroni, 62 of Columbus, Ohio with their dog, Ziggy, stop at the Duty Free store before they cross the Ambassador bridge in Detroit on Monday, August 9, 2021. Canada opened its borders to the United States, allowing for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the border on Monday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Carolyn Ferroni and David Bruns of Columbus, Ohio, hadn’t seen their lake house across the border in almost two years. The minute Canada's border reopened, the couple was ready to go.

“It’s just part of a family culture and tradition — we go there every year,” Ferroni said.

Canadian border reopens: What travelers need to know

More: Canada border strike ends in agreement after more than 36 hours of negotiations

If not for close kept friends on the other side, Ferroni said their well-loved family lake house of 50 years could’ve been in disarray.

Now, Ferroni and Bruns said they plan to resume their yearly visits to the St. Anthony property.

Click here to check wait times for Canada borders, including the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Canada border reopens to US citizens after year of restrictions

