Davies among seven players released by Cheltenham

Curtis Davies was part of the Hull City side that reached the FA Cup final in 2014 [Rex Features]

Curtis Davies is one of nine players being released by Cheltenham Town after their relegation from League One.

The former Derby County, Hull City, Birmingham City and Aston Villa centre back, 39, scored once in 39 appearances for the Robins after joining as a free agent in the summer.

Jamie Pardington, Ben Williams, James Olayinka, Josh Harrop, Adulai Sambu and Greg Sloggett will also leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

Cheltenham have triggered an extension to Tom Bradbury's contract while discussions over new deals continue with Luke Southwood, Sean Long, Will Ferry, Liam Sercombe and George Lloyd.

The Robins have 10 players already contracted for next season.