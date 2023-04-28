Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes had a funny message for Raiders’ first-round pick Tyree Wilson

As a former Texas Tech star, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers for Red Raiders players and teams throughout the year.

So when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mahomes reached out to Wilson on Twitter.

Since Wilson is now in the AFC West, he will face Mahomes twice a season starting this fall.

Mahomes’ message for Wilson was congratulatory but also included a touch of humor.

“Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!!” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Here is what Mahomes, the NFL MVP, shared on Twitter.