Boxing champ Oscar de la Hoya to end retirement

48-year-old former boxing champ Oscar de la Hoya is ready to climb back into the ring.

De La Hoya announced Friday that he's coming out of retirement July 3rd against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

He hasn't been in a professional fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao 13 years ago

There's some speculation he has his sights set on a bout with Floyd Mayweather, according to Yahoo Sports.

No surprise to many in the industry given the huge payday both sides went home with after their 2007 fight.

De La Hoya's expected exit from retirement comes on the heels of the return of other boxing champs.

Last year former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exciting charity exhibition bout that ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a Tyson-Evander Holyfield rematch have reportedly stalled.

This isn't De La Hoya's first attempt to revive a winning career with a 39-6 record, 30 knockouts, a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics for the United States and world title belts in six different weight classes.

He also talked about making a comeback last year - but a fight was never scheduled.