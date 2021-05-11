Beloit Snappers open home schedule Tuesday night against South Bend

May 11—Minor league baseball returns to Beloit tonight.

The Beloit Snappers, now an affiliate of the Miami Marlins, take on the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 p.m. in High A Central action.

The teams will play at 6:35 p.m. through Saturday and conclude the six-game series with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday.

The Snappers take a 2-4 record into the home opener after their first six-game series in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Tonight's game will be the first in 20 months at Pohlman Field for the Snappers. The team moves into its new ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit sometime in late July or early August.

Left fielder Connor Scott has been the Snappers' top hitter with a .360 average. The Marlins' first-round pick in the 2018 draft has nine hits, including a homer and two doubles.

First baseman Bubba Hollins, son of former Major League player Dave Hollins, has a homer and five RBI, while second baseman Ricky Aracena is hitting .316 with four stolen bases in as many attempts.

Kyle Nicolas and Antonio Velez have the Snappers' pitching victories. Nicolas, the 61st overall pick in the 2020 draft, has a 1.80 ERA with eight strikeouts. Velez, who played at Florida State, struck out five in his opening start.

The limited number of fans at Pohlman Field will have a new food menu to select from.

New items include Kobe beef hot dogs, chicken street tacos, jumbo Klement's bratwurst, a short rib sandwich and "brat-chos" that feature corn tortilla chips, beer cheese sauce, grilled bratwurst, pickled red onion, sweet and sour cabbage, and garlic aioli.

New drink offerings will include a frozen brandy Old-Fashioned, Tito's vodka blueberry lemonade and a signature margarita.

Classic fare like popcorn, cracker jack and hotdogs still will be offered.

For more information and tickets or group outings, fans can call 608-362-2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

On the radioThe Snappers are back are partnering with Iron Country 101.9 FM/1490 AM making the Big Radio station the flagship for the farewell season for the Snappers.

The team will be rebranded for the 2022 season.

All Snappers games will be live-streamed on Iron Country's streaming platform.

Attendance guidelinesIn accordance with MLB regulations, capacity will be limited, and physically distanced pod seating will be enforced.

—Face Masks: Face masks must be worn at all times by all fans over the age of two. Masks may be removed briefly when fans are actively eating or drinking while seated in their assigned seat. Major League Baseball's mask mandate includes all Minor League stadiums, regardless of local, state, or federal guidelines.

—No Bags: To reduce contamination and ensure safe reduced-contact entry for fans and staff, bags will not be permitted, except for medical or diaper bags.

—Physical Distancing: Physical distancing will be enforced on the concourse, concession lines, at all entrances and exits and in seating where necessary.