Breaking News:

Medina Spirit will run Preakness Stakes following Kentucky Derby controversy

Beloit Snappers open home schedule Tuesday night against South Bend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 11—Minor league baseball returns to Beloit tonight.

The Beloit Snappers, now an affiliate of the Miami Marlins, take on the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 p.m. in High A Central action.

The teams will play at 6:35 p.m. through Saturday and conclude the six-game series with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday.

The Snappers take a 2-4 record into the home opener after their first six-game series in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Tonight's game will be the first in 20 months at Pohlman Field for the Snappers. The team moves into its new ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit sometime in late July or early August.

Left fielder Connor Scott has been the Snappers' top hitter with a .360 average. The Marlins' first-round pick in the 2018 draft has nine hits, including a homer and two doubles.

First baseman Bubba Hollins, son of former Major League player Dave Hollins, has a homer and five RBI, while second baseman Ricky Aracena is hitting .316 with four stolen bases in as many attempts.

Kyle Nicolas and Antonio Velez have the Snappers' pitching victories. Nicolas, the 61st overall pick in the 2020 draft, has a 1.80 ERA with eight strikeouts. Velez, who played at Florida State, struck out five in his opening start.

The limited number of fans at Pohlman Field will have a new food menu to select from.

New items include Kobe beef hot dogs, chicken street tacos, jumbo Klement's bratwurst, a short rib sandwich and "brat-chos" that feature corn tortilla chips, beer cheese sauce, grilled bratwurst, pickled red onion, sweet and sour cabbage, and garlic aioli.

New drink offerings will include a frozen brandy Old-Fashioned, Tito's vodka blueberry lemonade and a signature margarita.

Classic fare like popcorn, cracker jack and hotdogs still will be offered.

For more information and tickets or group outings, fans can call 608-362-2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

On the radioThe Snappers are back are partnering with Iron Country 101.9 FM/1490 AM making the Big Radio station the flagship for the farewell season for the Snappers.

The team will be rebranded for the 2022 season.

All Snappers games will be live-streamed on Iron Country's streaming platform.

Attendance guidelinesIn accordance with MLB regulations, capacity will be limited, and physically distanced pod seating will be enforced.

—Face Masks: Face masks must be worn at all times by all fans over the age of two. Masks may be removed briefly when fans are actively eating or drinking while seated in their assigned seat. Major League Baseball's mask mandate includes all Minor League stadiums, regardless of local, state, or federal guidelines.

—No Bags: To reduce contamination and ensure safe reduced-contact entry for fans and staff, bags will not be permitted, except for medical or diaper bags.

—Physical Distancing: Physical distancing will be enforced on the concourse, concession lines, at all entrances and exits and in seating where necessary.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Canada to play 2 more home World Cup qualifiers in U.S.

    As Canada continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, the country's national soccer team will play two more of its home World Cup qualifying matches south of the border in June. Canada will face Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., on June 5, and will take on Suriname in suburban Chicago on June 8, Canada Soccer confirmed Monday. The games are Canada's last two of four matches in CONCACAF Group B. A March 26 Canadian home match against Bermuda was held in Orlando, Fla., which Canada won 5-1.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Two Team Penske crew chiefs to miss Dover race

    Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski each will be without their crew chief in Sunday's Cup race.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals preview, prediction

    The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Bob Baffert acknowledges using ointment on Medina Spirit that includes betamethasone

    Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed

    People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in [more]

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • How should Celtics 'shake things up' after disappointing season?

    The Boston Celtics' disappointing season suggests change could be coming this summer. What that change could look like is unclear, however.