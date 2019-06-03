Barack Obama receives impromptu standing ovation at NBA finals

Former president Barack Obama received a surprise standing ovation while watching the NBA finals in Toronto.

The 57-year-old sat next to Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, during the game but his presence was only announced in the second quarter.

Mr Obama, who is a huge basketball fan, appeared on a large screen while he was introduced, prompting chants of “MVP!” from the audience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He rose and acknowledged the cheers as the Toronto crowd gave him a standing ovation, mouthing the words “thank you”, during the applause.

The former US president was photographed with Justin Trudeau on Friday and is believed to be in Canada for a speaking engagement, according to CBC.

Other famous faces including rapper Drake and golfer Sergio Garcia were also at the match, which saw the Golden State Warriors defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-104.

The game was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.