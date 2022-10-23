AP Top 25 poll: Wake Forest should move into the top 10. UNC, NC State remain ranked
Even on a relatively uneventful week with eight of the AP Top 25 teams not playing, a few upsets will cause some shuffling.
No. 7 Mississippi (7-1) will tumble after losing, 45-20, at LSU. Look for the Tigers (6-2) to re-enter the poll.
Like Mississippi, No. 9 UCLA suffered its first loss and will fall out of the top 10. No. 10 Oregon (6-1) beat the Bruins (6-1), 45-30, in a rare battle of top-10 teams in Pac-12 play.
Two top-10 teams losing gives voters a chance to give Wake Forest a needed boost. The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) are playing like a top-10 team and move up after blasting Boston College, 43-15.
No. 14 Syracuse gave No. 5 Clemson (8-0) a scare before the Tigers prevailed, 27-21. That will cause the Orange (6-1) to fall but they should remain among the top 25.
At the bottom of the ballot, No. 20 Texas (5-3) and No. 24 Mississippi State (5-3) should both disappear from the rankings. Injury-riddled Oklahoma State (6-1), ranked No. 11, rallied past Texas, 41-34, while No. 6 Alabama (7-1) hammered Mississippi State, 30-6.
That opens the door for South Carolina to jump into the rankings for the first time since 2018. The Gamecocks (5-2) have won four games in a row, including a 24-14 road win at Kentucky and Saturday night’s 30-24 win against Texas A&M.
Both North Carolina (6-1) and N.C. State (5-2) had an open week. Thus they should remain in the rankings, giving the ACC five teams in the poll.
Steve Wiseman’s latest AP Top 25 ballot
1
Georgia
2
Ohio State
3
Tennessee
4
Michigan
5
Clemson
6
Alabama
7
TCU
8
Wake Forest
9
Oregon
10
Oklahoma State
11
USC
12
UCLA
13
Mississippi
14
Penn State
15
Utah
16
Syracuse
17
Cincinnati
18
Illinois
19
Tulane
20
LSU
21
North Carolina
22
Kentucky
23
Kansas State
24
South Carolina
25
NC State