AP Top 25 poll: Wake Forest should move into the top 10. UNC, NC State remain ranked

Even on a relatively uneventful week with eight of the AP Top 25 teams not playing, a few upsets will cause some shuffling.

No. 7 Mississippi (7-1) will tumble after losing, 45-20, at LSU. Look for the Tigers (6-2) to re-enter the poll.

Like Mississippi, No. 9 UCLA suffered its first loss and will fall out of the top 10. No. 10 Oregon (6-1) beat the Bruins (6-1), 45-30, in a rare battle of top-10 teams in Pac-12 play.

Two top-10 teams losing gives voters a chance to give Wake Forest a needed boost. The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) are playing like a top-10 team and move up after blasting Boston College, 43-15.

No. 14 Syracuse gave No. 5 Clemson (8-0) a scare before the Tigers prevailed, 27-21. That will cause the Orange (6-1) to fall but they should remain among the top 25.

At the bottom of the ballot, No. 20 Texas (5-3) and No. 24 Mississippi State (5-3) should both disappear from the rankings. Injury-riddled Oklahoma State (6-1), ranked No. 11, rallied past Texas, 41-34, while No. 6 Alabama (7-1) hammered Mississippi State, 30-6.

That opens the door for South Carolina to jump into the rankings for the first time since 2018. The Gamecocks (5-2) have won four games in a row, including a 24-14 road win at Kentucky and Saturday night’s 30-24 win against Texas A&M.

Both North Carolina (6-1) and N.C. State (5-2) had an open week. Thus they should remain in the rankings, giving the ACC five teams in the poll.

Steve Wiseman’s latest AP Top 25 ballot