Right now, there is no baseball and everyone misses it. The playoffs for the Dominican Winter League are happening, which means thankfully there’s baseball going on somewhere. Jonathan Villar, infielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, is playing in the Dominican Winter League.
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny have both heaped praise onto second baseman Kolten Wong this winter, writes Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, further suggesting that the 26-year-old isn't likely to be traded. Wong's name surfaced in rumors earlier this winter and
December 25, 2016 Dear Brewers Fans: During this holiday season, I again want to reach out to thank you for your unwavering support of our team. This past year further confirms what I have said during my entire tenure as Principal Owner: You are the best fans in professional sports-consistently supportive
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|103
|58
|.640
|0.0
|86
|76
|.531
|17.5
|78
|83
|.484
|25.0
|73
|89
|.451
|30.5
|68
|94
|.420
|35.5