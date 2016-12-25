Milwaukee Brewers

  • Batting Avg
    .244 AVG
  • Runs
    671 R
  • Earned Runs Avg
    4.08 ERA
  • Home Runs Allowed
    178 HR
    1/20/17: MLB.com FastCast

    Luis Valbuena signs with the Angels, Joba Chamberlain heads to Milwaukee plus Jose Bautista plans to play for Team Dominican Republic

    On Friday, Joba Chamberlain became the latest veteran to find a new home, reportedly agreeing to a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. Chamberlain, 31, posted a 2.25 ERA over 20 innings for the Indians in 2016. Chamberlain was outright released on July 10 after refusing a minor league assignment

    The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the complete schedule for the 2017 season, which includes all home and road times. The Brewers open the regular season vs. the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on Monday, April 3 (1:10 PM) as part of a four-game series. The season-opening homestand also includes a