Someone Unfurled A Huuuuge ‘Trump Won’ Banner At Yankee Stadium. It Didn’t Last Long.
A massive banner pushing ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies was unfurled during the New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays game on Thursday.
But the sign — which falsely declared that “Trump Won” and urged people to “Save America” — didn’t stay in place for long. Security staff at Yankees Stadium swiftly confiscated the banner and hauled off those responsible.
The incident was caught on camera from multiple angles:
A couple fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a massive banner that reads “Trump Won Save America”
Sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer. pic.twitter.com/m56kjgkJ9W
— Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 28, 2021
Lots of booing here after some jabronis unfurled a “TRUMP WON” banner off the second deck. (He didn’t.) pic.twitter.com/RzTuTB323i
— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 28, 2021
There is a “TRUMP WON SAVE AMERICA” flag waving at Yankee Stadium. Yikes. Rough night in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/UY5rpmgXvl
— Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 28, 2021
Some in the stadium, where fans were socially distanced, booed and flipped the finger at the banner:
Though Trump’s former hometown has decidedly turned against him, someone hung a “Trump 2020” banner in the stadium in 2018.
In Thursday’s doubleheader, the Blue Jays won the first game 2-0, and the Yankees took the second 5-3.
Related...
Lauren Boebert’s Latest Attempt At Bashing Joe Biden Goes Down As Badly As The Rest
Fox Corp. Board Member Paul Ryan Unironically Urges Republicans To Reject Trump
Canadian Lawmaker Caught Naked On Video Call Has Another Mortifying Virtual Moment
These Are The Offensive Things Rick Santorum Said Even Before He Was Axed From CNN
Also on HuffPost
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.