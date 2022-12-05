Video shows what Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes told Bengals’ Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game

For the third time in 2022, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his way to midfield and met with Bengals counterpart Joe Burrow following a Kansas City loss.

The Chiefs have played 17 games this calendar year, including three in the postseason in January. They are 12-5 in those games, with three of the defeats coming at the hands of the Bengals.

Following the Bengals’ 27-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday in Cincinnati, Mahomes offered a simple message for Burrow: “Go do you thing, baby. Stay healthy.”

It’s hard to hear Mahomes in that clip, because CBS Sports’ Tony Romo was speaking, but Joe Danneman of Fox 19 in Cincinnati was on the field after Sunday’s game. He shared a video of the Mahomes-Burrow meeting.

You can clearly hear Mahomes in this video.

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow after the game: "Go do you thing, baby. Stay healthy." pic.twitter.com/6KinOBTvJ5 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 5, 2022

Will we see a fourth meeting between these teams next month? Few would rule it out at this point.