UNC joins AP Top 25, NC State drops out and Wake Forest rises on this voter’s ballot

Shakeup Saturday lived up to expectations and that will lead to major changes up and down the Associated Press top 25 poll when the new rankings are released on Sunday.

Week 7 included seven games between ranked teams and eight of last week’s top 25 teams suffered a loss.

In the ACC, No. 18 Syracuse throttled the diminished No. 15 Wolfpack, 24-9. Before the game, N.C. State announced starting quarterback Devin Leary is lost for the season to a torn pectoral muscle.

The Orange (6-0, 3-0 ACC) are deserving of a spot in the poll but the usual bump from knocking off another ranked team isn’t likely because N.C. State (5-2, 1-2 ACC) won’t be looked upon as a top 25 team.

I’m dropping the Wolfpack from my ballot and others likely will, too.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0 ACC), though, should move into the top 25. A top vote-getter among teams not ranked last week, UNC took firm control of the Coastal Division with its 38-35 comeback win at Duke on Saturday night.

While the Tar Heels haven’t defeated any team that will be in the top 25 Sunday, they do have four road wins. After so many ranked teams — and teams close to the top 25 — lost Saturday, look for UNC to move in.

Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1 ACC) avoided Saturday’s mayhem as the Demon Deacons had an open week. Ranked No. 14 last week, look for the Deacons to move up a spot or two but still fall short of the top 10.

Tennessee (6-0) will shoot up into the top three, most likely, after the Vols defeated Alabama, 52-49, to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Michigan (6-0) just may surpass Clemson to move back into the No. 4 slot after the Wolverines hammered previously unbeaten Penn State, 41-17, Saturday.

