Two integral Hornets cleared from NBA’s health and safety protocols, could play vs. Suns

When the Charlotte Hornets take the floor at Spectrum Center for their first game of the calendar year, they could have their starting lineup fully intact.

Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have each cleared the league’s health and safety protocols Saturday and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with Phoenix. Washington and Bridges, who’s tied with LaMelo Ball for the team lead in scoring at 19.7 points per game, missed the Hornets’ past two outings after landing on the COVID report a week ago. It’s the second time Bridges has been forced to miss action because of COVID protocols. He also sat out six games near the end of last season after landing on the list.

Bridges’ return means Jalen McDaniels heads back to the bench in his reserve role. He played well in Bridges’ absence, averaging 14 points and three rebounds in helping them win both games. McDaniels cracked double figures in scoring in five straight games and can now bolster a bench along with the potential addition of Washington, too.

Vernon Carey Jr. was placed in health and safety protocols Saturday, joining rookie Scottie Lewis.

The amended COVID-19 protocol guidelines agreed upon by the league and the player’s association assisted in expediting getting Bridges back quicker than his teammates who were forced to quarantine for 10 days or post two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour span. Now, provided a player is asymptomatic and meets other standards, isolation periods for those who register positive tests has been shortened to six days from what was the requisite 10.

Speaking in general about the modification after Friday’s practice, coach James Borrego thinks the change should benefit the players as they reintegrate themselves with their teammates following days of isolation.

“It does ease your mind a little bit,” the coach said. “Ten feels like an eternity in the NBA. It really does. You put 10 days on anybody and 10 days ends up being two weeks. I think the 10 days puts guys out of rhythm even more. So not only are you out those players 10 days, they are out of rhythm for another five days. You are not really getting a full body back for two weeks — if that. So five days seem more manageable, so that does help a little bit. … At least you can rest a little easier that way.”