Tim Benz: What does all the Ben Roethlisberger talk mean for Mason Rudolph?

We're talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers. We're talking about future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We're talking about a $41 million cap hit.

So it's no wonder the dialogue about Roethlisberger's future in Pittsburgh has soaked up so much attention. There's not much more to boil down beyond that in terms of impact.

Unless you are Mason Rudolph.

Yes, his future is very much tethered to what happens with Roethlisberger. Aside from confirming his relationship with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, we haven't heard much of anything from Rudolph this offseason.

That's smart. It's not like he has the clout to demand a trade like some of the other quarterbacks who have made waves this offseason.

He could request one, I suppose. And maybe the Steelers would grant it. But I don't know why they would feel compelled to do so. Nor would I think that such a move would be all that beneficial to Rudolph.

I can't think of a situation where he could go anywhere and immediately be designated as anything better than a No. 2 quarterback. So it's probably better to stay with the system he knows than to be thrust into another one with free agency looming after the '21 season ends.

Unless Rudolph truly sees a threat in newly acquired Dwayne Haskins passing him in the pecking order. Then it's a whole different discussion.

Again, though, not that I think he could do much about it.

From what I've been able to pick up, Rudolph is highly respectful of Roethlisberger's legacy and his desire to play another year. He also understands the Steelers' inclination to make it happen.

Yet from a competitive standpoint, internally Rudolph had to be hoping for Roethlisberger to retire. Or for the Steelers to cut him. Not only because he'd be first in line to be the replacement for 2021. But he'd also get an audition for this franchise and the rest of the NFL for a new contract for 2022.

That said, Rudolph would still be playing with the same lackluster running game, drop-happy wide receivers and rebuilt offensive line that Roethlisberger will be getting.

No easy task for a Super Bowl-winning vet such as Roethlisberger. Imagine what it'd be like for a guy who'll be 26 years old with just nine starts under his belt by the time the 2021 season starts.

Obviously, though, Rudolph would rather play than not this fall. He got a good start under his belt against the Cleveland Browns at the end of the regular season last year (22 for 38, 315 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT). And he'll want to fatten up his game tape for prospective bidders in free agency as a way to make people forget about the troubles he saw as a first-time starter in 2019.

"I think Mason wants to prove who he is," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert acknowledged on Feb. 17. "I know he would like to play more ... I know that Mason wants to get out and prove that he can play at this level."

From everything I've heard, Rudolph really enjoyed having a quarterbacks coach last year. And he seems to have some buy-in with Matt Canada's ideas, which would be a plus now that Canada has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

That's not to suggest Rudolph would stay in Pittsburgh as a backup to a free agent signee in 2022 or a top draft choice quarterback. I'm also not implying that Rudolph would blindly sign an extension before this year, in advance of whatever the depth chart may look like in Pittsburgh for '22. That's only to suggest that there is reason to expect some growth in Rudolph's game should the opportunity call in '21.

The bigger discussion, however, isn't so much about Rudolph's view of what's happening with the Steelers. It's more about how the Steelers view him.

"The game he started (against Cleveland), it was probably the best game he has played for us. Cleveland was desperate to win," Colbert said. "Hopefully, we get to see Mason take some more steps in whatever role he has or whatever playing time he gets, be it preseason or regular season. But it was encouraging to see him in that Cleveland game."

Encouraging enough to give him the keys to the offense and let him take over for Roethlisberger this year? Encouraging enough to push their chips into the middle of the table and bank on their projections for Rudolph when they drafted him in the third round of 2018 with an alleged first-round grade?

No. Or else they wouldn't be going through quantum-physics "capology" to make Roethlisberger's contract work. And if Roethlisberger returns, how (barring injury) is Rudolph supposed to show his wares to the rest of the National Football League?

Whether it's been waiting in the wings during the Roethlisberger situation, reacting to the Myles Garrett fiasco or enduring the ups and downs of 2019, Rudolph has never tried to outshout the noise.

But if Roethlisberger gets hurt or benched in 2021, Rudolph's on-field performance needs to speak as loudly as possible. Because it may be his only chance to truly be heard.

