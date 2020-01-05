Canada rallies to beat Russia 4-3, wins world juniors gold

  • Canada's goaltender Joel Hofer, right, eyes the puck as Canada's Ty Smith, center, challenges Russia's Alexander Khovanov during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Canada's players celebrate after winning the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Canada's captain Barrett Hayton holds the trophy as he celebrates after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Ostrava, the Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's Dylan Cozens (22) scores past Russia goaltender Amir Miftakhov during second-period gold medal game action at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Canada players celebrate after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Finland's Mikko Kokkonen, left, and Finland's Justus Annunen, center, fail to stop Sweden's Samuel Fagemo, right, from scoring his sides second goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds bronze medal match between Finland and Sweden in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Russia's Alexander Romanov, up, collides with Russia's goaltender Amir Miftakhov during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Russia's player stand on ice after loosing the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Sweden's Linus Oberg, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds bronze medal match between Finland and Sweden in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Team Canada celebrates after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's Alexis Lafreniere wears a Canadian flag as he celebrates after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's Akil Thomas, 2nd left, celebrates with Canada's Raphael Lavoie, right, after scoring his sides winning goal past Russia's goaltender Amir Miftakhov, 2nd right, and Russia's Danil Zhuravlyov, left, during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Canada captain Barrett Hayton, right, and Ty Dallandrea celebrate after defeating Russia in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's captain Barrett Hayton celebrates after defeating Russia n the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's Barett Hayton kisses the trophy after winning the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Canada's Akil Thomas scores the winning goal past Russia goaltender Amir Miftakhov during third-period action in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canada's players celebrate after winning the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Canada's Jacob Bernard-Docker, left, catches the puck as Russia's Maxim Sorkin, right, and Canada's Bowen Byram skate by during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Akil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia 4-3 in the final of the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

It was the 18th title for Canada, the most successful team in the tournament.

Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left for his only goal at the tournament to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament.

“I saw my defenseman get the puck and I saw he was going to put it up the wall and (Connor) McMichael kind of chipped it, and it found an opening,” Thomas said. “The puck was almost going to the goalie. I kind of panicked and brought it to my backhand and put it in.”

Dylan Cozens, McMichael and captain Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 35 saves.

Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin netted Russia's goals.

The Canadians were looking to bounce back from a disappointing sixth-place finish last year when it hosted the event. They won the previous title in 2018 while Russia was seeking its first title since 2011.

It was the ninth final between the two rivals since the playoff system was introduced in 1996. Both teams had won four of them before their encounter on Sunday.

The Canadians were 3-1 down after Sorkin's goal 8:46 into the final period. McMichael deflected a shot into the net with his leg and Hayton tied it at 3-3 on a power play with a wrist shot from the right circle, with the two goals coming in a span of 2:01.

McMichael added an assist and Calen Addison had three assists. Alexis Lafreniere, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, contributed two assists to finish the tournament with four goals and six assists from the five games he played. He was named the tournament's MVP.

Alexandrov broke the goalless deadlock 9:37 into the the middle period, deflecting a shot by Yegor Zamula from the point on Russia's power play.

Canada answered on a 5-3 advantage 1:24 later with Cozens netting on a rebound.

Denisenko restored Russia's one-goal lead, pushing the puck under the pad of Hofer still in the frame.

Canada killed four power plays in the opening period and its PK proved effective again when Russia pulled Miftakhov for an extra attacker on another power play for a 6-4 advantage with 2:41 left in the third period.

Earlier, Samuel Fagemo scored his eighth goal to become the top scorer of the tournament and help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze.

