Richmond man faces murder charges in Georgia

Jun. 14—A Richmond man was arrested after Kentucky State Police (KSP) received an extradition warrant from Georgia which charged him with murder.

On June 12, troopers from KSP Post 7 were contacted by Scott County 911. According to police documents, Scott County law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on the alleged vehicle of Jose Ayala of Richmond, who faces murder charges in the state of Georgia.

However, text in arrest citations indicate Ayala was not the person driving the vehicle during the stop. The driver allegedly told police Ayala was at the address listed on the vehicle, which was located on Barnes Mill Road.

Troopers arrived at the address and spoke with a resident, who allegedly told them a man matching Ayala's description lived nearby. Ayala was found on the property. According to arrest citations, a full extradition to Georgia was confirmed and Ayala was arrested without incident.

Ayala was charged with being a fugitive from another state.

Other arrests:

—Rodney Parks, Morehead, was arrested on June 10 and charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree stalking, and kidnapping.

—Jennifer Sargent, Richmond, was arrested on June 6 and charged with theft by deception including cold checks, first-degree bail jumping, and failure to appear in court.

—Jeffrey L. Stamper, Berea, was arrested on June 8 and charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Brian Tolliver, Richmond, was arrested on June 9 and charged with theft by unlawful taking or dispossession-shoplifting, theft of an identity of another without consent, and serving a parole violation warrant.

—Amanda G. Collins, Richmond, was arrested on June 8 and charged with second-degree burglary.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.