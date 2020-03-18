Reports: Broncos acquire DT Casey from Titans

The Denver Broncos acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 starts.

He has three years remaining on his contract and is due $11.25 million in base salary in 2020, $11.68 million in 2021 and $13.25 million in 2022, per Spotrac. None of those years are guaranteed, though $5.25 million of his 2020 salary will guarantee this week.

The trade saves Tennessee more than $10 million against the salary cap for 2020.

A third-round pick in 2011, Casey has 493 tackles, 51 sacks, 12 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles in 139 career games (137 starts).

The Broncos also made their trade for another Pro Bowler, former Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye, official.

Bouye was acquired for a fourth-round pick on March 3, though the deal could not be completed until the new league year opened on Wednesday. He was in Denver last week to take a physical, before the coronavirus pandemic caused the NFL to disallow such visits.

"He's a great fit in (head coach) Vic (Fangio)'s system with his instincts, ball skills, toughness and ability to play in a defense that mixes coverages," GM John Elway told the team's website of Bouye. "In addition to having the size on the outside to match up against larger receivers, A.J. is an excellent tackler. He's a complete cornerback who gives us what we need in both pass coverage and against the run."

The Broncos also re-signed cornerback De'Vante Bausby, a restricted free agent who wasn't tendered, and placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent nose tackle Mike Purcell.

Bausby, 27, impressed in limited work across five games (two starts) last season, breaking up three passes, before suffering a scary neck injury that ended his season.

Purcell, who turns 29 next month, emerged as a starter in Week 5 last season and proved to be an excellent run defender, making 48 tackles, including eight for loss, while adding two quarterback hits.

--Field Level Media