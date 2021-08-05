‘Profanities and shouting’: Anti-mask protesters gather at City Hall in Kansas City

Dozens of people gathered at City Hall Thursday to protest Kansas City’s mask mandate, which took effect Monday.

Some of the protesters screamed profanities at city staff and security team members as they demanded to be let inside the building, according to Chris Hernandez, a city spokesman.

Much of the crowd was positioned outside of the downtown building’s security checkpoint. Several carried signs with messages against the mask mandate. Others remained in the foyer near the building’s security checkpoint.

Hernandez said a few dozen protesters told the security team they wanted to enter the building. But that would be a breach of the city’s new mask rule, Hernandez said, so they were not allowed in.

Security was reorganized in the lobby and members of the public were not allowing anyone except city staff inside because “the crowd was blocking the entrance and being disruptive,” Hernandez said.

“Our security team handled the situation professionally and politely, despite the profanities and shouting directed at our staff,” Hernandez added.

Kansas City reinstated its mandate in response to growing number of cases of COVID-19. The delta variant of the virus has prompted many local governments to reconsider health orders in recent days.

