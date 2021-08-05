‘Profanities and shouting’: Anti-mask protesters gather at City Hall in Kansas City

Cortlynn Stark , Aaron Torres, Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Dozens of people gathered at City Hall Thursday to protest Kansas City’s mask mandate, which took effect Monday.

Some of the protesters screamed profanities at city staff and security team members as they demanded to be let inside the building, according to Chris Hernandez, a city spokesman.

Much of the crowd was positioned outside of the downtown building’s security checkpoint. Several carried signs with messages against the mask mandate. Others remained in the foyer near the building’s security checkpoint.

Hernandez said a few dozen protesters told the security team they wanted to enter the building. But that would be a breach of the city’s new mask rule, Hernandez said, so they were not allowed in.

Security was reorganized in the lobby and members of the public were not allowing anyone except city staff inside because “the crowd was blocking the entrance and being disruptive,” Hernandez said.

“Our security team handled the situation professionally and politely, despite the profanities and shouting directed at our staff,” Hernandez added.

Kansas City reinstated its mandate in response to growing number of cases of COVID-19. The delta variant of the virus has prompted many local governments to reconsider health orders in recent days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

    In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • Boebert denies offering late-night ‘reconnaissance tour’ of the Capitol in December

    Pro-Trump congresswoman says website that reported the claims is ‘a lying rag’

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • At river where Tigrayan bodies floated, fears of 'many more'

    From time to time, a body floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan was a silent reminder of a war conducted in the shadows. The Sudanese fishermen who spotted them, and the refugees from Tigray who helped pull them to shore, found many corpses’ hands bound. “They are from Tigray,” said Garey Youhanis, a Tigrayan who helped bury several bodies found on Sunday.

  • Acting Boston mayor compares vaccine passports to documentation required during slavery

    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey balked at the idea of mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccines in her city, comparing the idea to slavery policies.

  • Olympics-Belarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home

    WARSAW/TOKYO (Reuters) -Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya took refuge in Poland on Wednesday after refusing to return to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics in a saga reminiscent of Cold War sporting defections. The 24-year-old athlete's case could further isolate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is under Western sanctions after a crackdown on opponents since last year. Poland, which has long been critical of Lukashenko and harboured many activists from Belarus, has granted her and her husband humanitarian visas.

  • Trump calls on federal judge to block release of his tax returns to Congress

    Trump's lawyers argued that House Democrats want the former president's tax returns to "retaliate" against him.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in 'hybrid war' with EU

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw's decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that Minsk was "waging a hybrid war with the European Union with the help of illegal immigrants". In recent weeks, neighbour and fellow EU member state Lithuania has reported a surge in illegal border crossings from Belarus and said Minsk was flying in migrants from abroad and dispatching them into the EU.

  • Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. “Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday.

  • Richard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies at 72

    Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO who rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to preside over one of the largest labor organizations in the world, died Thursday. “The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today," the AFL-CIO said. “Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement.”

  • Biden offers temporary ‘safe haven’ for Hong Kong residents

    Hong Kong residents in the United States will have their removal deferred for 18 months.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • ‘No possible life’ under Taliban rule: Afghan women fear murder, oppression after US withdrawal

    "If the Taliban returns to power, I along with other women who work in the government ... will either be stoned to death or executed in public."

  • Chris Cuomo condemned for advising brother on sexual harassment scandal

    CNN employees call for younger brother to resign from networkYounger Cuomo did not mention report on Tuesday night show On Tuesday night, on his primetime show, Chris Cuomo did not mention the report or its findings. Photograph: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP CNN host Chris Cuomo has once again been thrust in the spotlight after a bombshell report released on Tuesday by New York attorney general Letitia James detailed multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by his brother A

  • Jen Psaki said Biden would not try to influence the DOJ like Trump did, in a cutting response to a Fox News question

    Psaki said Biden did "something new" by allowing the Justice Department "to act independently on investigations."