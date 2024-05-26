Prep Roundup: TC St. Francis girls take 2nd at Division 3 MITCA team state finals; TC Central softball sweeps Howell

May 25—CLARE — If Saturday was any indicator, the MHSAA track and field state finals on June 1 should look pretty good for the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators.

The St. Francis varsity girls team took second place at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association's Division 3 team state finals at Clare High School on Saturday, tallying 1,056.5 points to champion Clare's 1,082.

Several Gladiators took home individual wins for No. 1-ranked St. Francis.

Sophia Tucker set a personal record in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 26.7 seconds for first place. She also earned gold in the long jump with a leap of 15.95 and was part of the relay team of Olivia Padisak, Helen Biggar and Maya Padisak that won the 4x100m in 51.11.

Tucker also ran with the 4x200m relay team of Maya Padisak, Biggar and Addie Lesinski, taking second at 1:47.73.

Molly Kate Hollandsworth won the 3200m with a PR time of 12:07.02. The freshman also finished second in the 1600m with another PR, running a 5:26.85.

Kate Classens continued her impressive throwing season, winning the shot put with a hurl of 34-11.

Other top performers for St. Francis included Biggar in the 100m (second, 13.06), the relay of Paige Ritchie, Maddie Gallagher, Vivian Bramer and Mary Masserant in the 4x800m (third, 10:23.08), and Reese Muma in the high jump (fourth, 4-10, PR)

The Kingsley girls took sixth overall with 871 points followed by Manton in eighth at 687.5.

Kingsley's Norah Galton won the 100m hurdles in 15.95 seconds. The junior Stag was second in the 300m hurdles at 47.19.

Emily Bott also nabbed an event win for Kingsley, taking first in the discus with a PR throw of 106-2. Manton's Mattie LaFreniere was in second (99-7), and Kingsley's Adalene Chambers was third (97-11).

In the boys division, Elk Rapids finished 16th with 714.5 points. Clare won the title as well, scoring 1,868 points.

Max Ward was a winner in the 300m hurdles, setting a PR at 39.22 — also breaking a 16-year-old MITCA D3 state meet record by one one-hundredth of a second. The junior Elk took second in the 110m hurdles at 15.1.

The MHSAA Division 3 state finals are set for June 1 at Kent City High School.

TRACK & FIELD

Cadillac girls runner-up at MITCA D2 state meet

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The top-ranked Cadillac Vikings put forth a top-tier effort at the MITCA Division 2 team state finals meet at Berrien Springs, taking second place with 1,419 points.

Frankenmuth, which is ranked second in D2, won the team state championship with 1,582.5 points.

Makenzie Johns was the Vikings' lone event winner, taking first in the shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 3 inches. The senior was also third in the discus at 118-11.

Cadillac got other top performances from Madisyn Lundquist, who took second in the 400-meter run with a PR time of 59.22 seconds and was also runner-up in the pole vault after clearing 10-6.

Hanah Johnson took third in the 200m with a PR time of 26.19. Brooklynn Brown was also a third-place finisher, taking the bronze in the 3200m with a PR run of 11:34.17.

The MHSAA Division 2 state finals take place at Hamilton High School on Saturday, June 1.

Panthers take 3rd in MITCA D4 team state finals

MOUNT PLEASANT — The fourth-ranked Frankfort Panthers earned third place at the MITCA Division 4 team state finals meet at Mount Pleasant High School on Saturday.

The Panthers racked up 1,128.5 points. Hillsdale Academy won and sailed the ocean blue with 1,492, and Gobles was runner-up at 1,192.

The Frankfort relay squad of Alice Luther Gwyneth Dunaway, Payton Miller and Sofia Alaimo Schindler took gold in the 4x200-meter race, crossing the finish line in 1 minute, 46.75 seconds.

That was the Panthers' only event win, but they did have several top-three finishes.

Alaimo Schindler just missed individual gold in the 100m, running a 12.87 to the winner's 12.5.

Grace Wolfe took second in both the long jump, leaping 16 feet, 0.75 inches, and the high jump, clearing 4-10. Willa Roth was runner-up in the pole vault, getting over 9-6 to tie the first-place vaulter but dropped to second on attempts.

Wolfe, Dunaway, Miller and Addison Jarosz took second place in the 4x400m, running a 4:20.12. Eliza Frary, Alaimo Schindler, Jarosz and Dunaway were also second in the 4x100m at 51.12.

The MHSAA Division 4 state finals are slated for June 1 at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.

SOFTBALL

TC Central 4 11

Howell 1 7

Game 1: Traverse City Central — Camryn Craig (W) 6 IP, 6 HA, ER, 11 K; Grace Cary H, R; Ava King H, R; Anika Peterson H, R, RBI; Audrey Williams H, 2 RBI; Kayla Noble H, RBI.

Game 2: TC Central — Peterson (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 4 RA, ER, 2 K; Cary 2 H, 2 R; King 3 H, R; Craig H, R; Hannah Fellows H, R, 2 RBI; Peterson 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Noble R, RBI; Hayden Boonstra 2 H, 2B, R, 3 RBI.