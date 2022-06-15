Osceola mayor under investigation over incident at golf course

Associated Press

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the National League East-leading Mets. Scherzer, who injured his left oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18, returned to New York after rehabbing in Florida and threw in the outfield at Citi Field prior to Tuesday night's series opener against Milwaukee. The 37-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is expected to throw a simulated game Thursday.