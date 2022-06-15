Osceola mayor under investigation over incident at golf course
Phil Mickelson has faced a huge backlash for his decision to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series but was greeted with open arms by wide-eyed spectators during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of this week's US Open.
A senior NASCAR official says the sanctioning body is moving closer to releasing the 2023 schedule and hints at possible changes.
The LIV Golf tour was formed in 2020, backed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.
The next 10 weeks will determine the 16-driver field for the Cup playoffs. A look at drivers still looking for a spot.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll heads into the summer feeling quite optimistic about the team's offseason progress.
Kody Clemens makes his big league debut on the mound, following in his father Roger Clemens' footsteps in the top of the 8th inning
Three matchups plus a handful of first-round leader wagers to consider.
Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the National League East-leading Mets. Scherzer, who injured his left oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18, returned to New York after rehabbing in Florida and threw in the outfield at Citi Field prior to Tuesday night's series opener against Milwaukee. The 37-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is expected to throw a simulated game Thursday.
In the toughest test in golf year in and year out, Koepka has only seen four players finish ahead of him in four starts.
Brayden Point will be back in the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said asking teams during free agency if they celebrated Pride Night was an important deciding factor on who to join.
The 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, will feature a long list of players from the controversial LIV Golf series.
Cale Makar opens the Stanley Cup Finals as favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.
Based on these stats, it's hard to see how the Warriors won Game 5.
NASCAR penalized Cody Ware and Rick Ware Racing for the team's car failing inspection four times before last weekend's Cup race at Sonoma.
Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are the only players from the 1999 ‘Battle of Brookline’ Ryder Cup in the 156-man field for this week’s 122nd US Open.
Watch it: Julius Francis, boxer-turned-security guard, decks unruly man.
Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-1 Monday night. Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded out a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning. Manoah (8-1) has won three straight starts and four consecutive decisions.
From the TV schedule, featured groups, betting favorites and much more, here's what you need to know about the 2022 U.S. Open.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained left hamstring. In addition, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left the game at the New York Yankees in the middle of the third inning due to left Achilles inflammation. Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old right-hander was made retroactive to Sunday.