One on one: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Will Roper

Jun. 25—Northwest Whitfield High School's Will Roper can't remember a time before he was playing baseball.

"Baseball is my favorite sport because I always had a bat or ball in my hand ever since I was born," Roper said.

Roper has since added football to his repertoire, and he's set to compete in both sports for the Bruins during his upcoming senior year.

Roper answered a variety of questions about his life on and off of the diamond and field.

Q: Why did you choose to play baseball and football?

A: I chose to play football and baseball because I fell in love with both of them at a young age. I love hitting people without getting in trouble in football, and I love baseball because it's the greatest sport ever in my opinion.

Q: What's your favorite memory so far from high school sports?

A: For baseball, definitely the Cedartown game this year. I made two great plays that kept us in the game. Football would have to be my very first varsity experience junior year against Coahulla Creek.

Q: What's your favorite memory from high school outside of sports?

A: Outside of sports is definitely hanging out with my best friend (and Northwest teammate) Cade Fisher. Cade and I are a lot closer this year and we have a great bond together. You can catch us together anywhere.

Q: What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming football and baseball seasons at Northwest?

A: I'm looking forward to playing a lot of minutes in football and I'm looking forward to starting behind the plate in baseball.

Q: What are your plans for after high school, if you have any yet?

A: I'm going to try to get a college offer anywhere, but if that doesn't work I'm going to try to attend Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida, and transfer to the University of Florida after two years.

Q: Who is someone that you look up to?

A: I look up to (Jacksonville Jaguars tight end) Tim Tebow. He's a follower in Jesus and I want to be just like him.

Q: What is your favorite video game?

A: My favorite video game is "MLB: The Show."

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete?

A: My favorite professional athlete is (Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher) Trevor Bauer. He's so funny, and I really love to watch his vlogs on YouTube.

Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?

A: Snapchat, because I can talk to people from different schools through it and connect with new people.

