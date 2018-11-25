Watch
|MIA
7
0
|TD
|12:22
|Ryan Tannehill passed to Kenyan Drake to the right for 33 yard touchdown (Jason Sanders made PAT)
|IND
7
7
|TD
|9:37
|Andrew Luck passed to Eric Ebron to the right for 14 yard touchdown (Adam Vinatieri made PAT)
|Miami
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|3
|4
|75.0
|67
|16.8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|156.3
|0
|Indianapolis
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|FL
|3
|3
|100.0
|52
|17.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|158.3
|0
|Miami
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|2
|8
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|FL
|2
|23
|11.5
|16
|0
|0
|Miami
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|1
|33
|33.0
|33
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Indianapolis
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Tgt
|FL
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|1
|1
|0
|Miami
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Indianapolis
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|Pts
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Miami
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Indianapolis
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Miami
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|Indianapolis
|Punt
|Avg
|In20
|TB
|Long
|0
|-
|0
|0
|-
|Miami
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|Solo
|Ast
|Total
|Sack
|Int
|Yds
|IntTD
|PD
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0