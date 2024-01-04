NFL Week 18 picks: Playoff spots on line for Steelers, Colts, Texans, Bucs, Bills ...

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 153-103 (.598). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-6-1 (.600); season 122-127-7 (.490). TV channels are for Los Angeles area. All times Pacific.

Pittsburgh (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3)

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has performed well since taking over as the starter. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: Channel 7, ESPN

Line: Steelers by 3 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

The Ravens have the No. 1 seed locked up, so they’re going to rest players. The Steelers can run the ball and Mason Rudolph can throw it down the field. Steelers are incentivized but should be close.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Ravens 20

Houston (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7)

Quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) can lead the Colts into the playoffs with a victory over the Texans. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7, ESPN

Line: Texans by 1 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Playoff and division implications for both teams. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been so good for the Texans. This figures to be tight but Houston is pretty banged up and the home team is more experienced.

Prediction: Colts 23, Texans 21

Quarterback Derek Carr (4) and the Saints still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.

Both have a chance to win the NFC South, in the unlikely event that Tampa Bay loses. The Saints looked good last week with a solid defense and a turnover-free performance by Derek Carr.

Prediction: Saints 27, Falcons 20

Minnesota (7-9) at Detroit (11-5)

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been agressive with his decisions all season. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Lions have won their division, and the Vikings have a faint pulse but need a ton of help. Vikings have something at stake, but Dan Campbell doesn’t seem the type to rest a bunch of players.

Prediction: Lions 27, Vikings 21

Tampa Bay (8-8) at Carolina (2-14)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and the Buccaneers can win the NFC South with a victory over the Panthers. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 5 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

The Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South with a win. Carolina is still playing hard and its defense is fairly talented. Too much on the line for Tampa Bay, though. Might not be pretty.

Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 14

Cleveland (11-5) at Cincinnati (8-8)

Coach Kevin Stefanski already has his Browns in the AFC playoffs. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bengals by 6. O/U: 38 1/2.

Browns are in, Bengals are out. Neither is particularly incentivized, although both have players looking to hit contract goals. The Browns are better and should be able to win this.

Prediction: Browns 23, Bengals 20

N.Y. Jets (6-10) at New England (4-12)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is looking for his fifth win of the season in the finale. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Patriots by 2 1/2. O/U: 30 1/2.

Bill Belichick isn’t going to want to go out on a loss, especially against the Jets. Not a lot of gas in the tank for either team, but New England finds a way at home in this finale.

Prediction: Patriots 17, Jets 13

Jacksonville (9-8) at Tennessee (5-11)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) was battling an ankle injury and now a shoulder injury. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 5 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

Do-or-die game for Jacksonville, with an AFC South Division title within reach. Tennessee is done, despite showing something of a spark in recent weeks. Back to the playoffs for Jacksonville.

Prediction: Jaguars 28, Titans 17

Kansas City (10-6) at CHARGERS (5-11)

Blaine Gabbert (9) will start at quarterback for the Chiefs, whose playoff seeding is unaffected by Week 18. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 35 1/2.

Blaine Gabbert is starting in place of Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs don’t have a ton of weapons. Plus, Kansas City already has won the AFC West. Chargers end with a win.

Prediction: Chargers 23, Chiefs 18

RAMS (9-7) at San Francisco (12-4)

Carson Wentz will make his first start at quarterback for the Rams when they play the regular-season finale against the 49ers. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: 49ers by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.

Carson Wentz versus Sam Darnold. Historically, the 49ers have the edge. Rams might rather face Dallas in the first round than Detroit, considering all the hype that will swirl around that matchup.

Prediction: 49ers 24, Rams 20

Philadelphia (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11)

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni has heard plenty of criticism since the Eagles have lost for of their last five games. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 5 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Eagles need a win plus a loss by Dallas to win the NFC East. Arizona ran all over Philadelphia last week, compiling 221 yards on the ground. This one could be close.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Giants 17

Seattle (8-8) at Arizona (4-12)

Can coach Pete Carroll get his Seahawks into the playoffs again? (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 2 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Cardinals have pulled off some eyebrow-raising upsets this season, but too much at stake for the Seahawks. Seattle can still make the playoffs but surrenders a lot on the ground.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 23

Quarterback Jordan Love gets the Packers into the playoffs with a victory and also would get the No. 6 seed if the Rams lose. (Kiichiro Sato / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.

Justin Fields has a lot to prove with the prospect of the Bears using the No. 1 pick on another quarterback. Green Bay clinches a playoff spot with a win, and the game is at Lambeau Field.

Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 20

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce is trying to convince the Raiders that he should keep the job. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Raiders by 2 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

Antonio Pierce is coaching for his job and his players want to send him off in the right way. Denver is in choppy waters and almost exclusively kicked field goals in win over Chargers.

Prediction: Raiders 20, Broncos 16

Dallas (11-5) at Washington (4-12)

The Commanders are going back to Sam Howell at quarterback. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cowboys by 13 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

By winning this, Cowboys would win the NFC East. They’re not as good on the road as at home, but they’re better than Washington. Will the Commanders clean house after the season?

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Commanders 21

Buffalo (10-6) at Miami (11-5)

If quarterback Josh Allen (17) can lead the Bills to a win over the Dolphins, Buffalo wins the AFC East. Otherwise, the Bills won't make the playoffs if the Steelers beat the Ravens. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Bills by 3. O/U: 49 1/2.

Last game of the day with the AFC East title on the line. Bills are playing well on defense and their pass rush has the edge on the banged-up Dolphins. Losing Bradley Chubb is big for Miami.

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.