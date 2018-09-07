NFL week 1: Showers and strong winds could affect passing, kicking game for top clashes

Football fans have waited six months for this week - the start of the regular NFL season.

After Philadelphia was crowned Super Bowl Champs in February, the quest to reach Mercedez-Benz Stadium in 2019 starts now.

Thunderstorms and rain could lead to delays and strong winds could affect passing and kicking game for several matches this week. Take a look at the forecasts here:



Steelers at Browns - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



AFC North rivals will clash at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the Browns take on the Steelers at home to open up the NFL season.

A storm system will brew for the game, likely bringing wet weather to Cleveland for most of the day. Intermittent rain could make for wet tailgating so fans should bring rain gear into the game.

Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 60s F. A stiff breeze out of the east could affect play at times as gusts could hit 25 mph.

Bengals at Colts - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



While all the action will take place under the comfort of a dome, tailgaters will face the elements on Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

Rounds of rain throughout the weekend could lead to flash flooding in spots, so fans should add extra time into their journey to the stadium and back.

Titans at Dolphins - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



This AFC South-East match up will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium amid typical late-summer conditions in South Florida.

Temperatures will hit in the mid-80s F by the time tailgaters hit the parking lots and will hover near 85 at kickoff.

A brief shower or thunderstorm could erupt at any time, but any lightning delays would be short.

Texans at Patriots - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



Tom Brady will take the field for his 19th NFL season as the Patriots battle the Texans at home.

It will feel more like fall in Foxborough with dry, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the day.

Fans should take a light jacket as the mercury will rise to only the mid-60s at halftime.

Buccaneers at Saints - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



Showers and storms could dampen tailgating outside of the Mercedez-Benz Superdome this week before the Saints take on Tampa Bay.

However, any rain or storms will be brief. It will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the low 80s in the morning.

By the time fans head back out to the parking lots, the high will be in the upper 80s.

Jaguars at Giants - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



Saquon Barkley will make his highly-anticipated NFL regular season start at home this week as Jacksonville travels to East Rutherford.

While a storm system will approach the area, New York City is expected to stay dry on Sunday.

Plenty of clouds will hang over MetLife Stadium as highs rise into the low 70s, still cooler than normal for this time of year.

Winds may gust up to 30 mph at times, leading to even more ground game. The strong cross winds could affect the passing and kicking game.

Bills at Ravens - Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT



Wet weather plaguing the mid-Atlantic may fall in Baltimore as the Ravens take on Buffalo for the start of their NFL season.

An approaching system will lead to on-and-off showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will hover in the low 70s with winds up to 25 mph at times, which could impact passing and kicking efforts.

Chiefs at Chargers - Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT



Dry, ideal conditions are in store in Los Angeles as the Chargers take on the Chiefs at the StubHub Center.

Temperatures will hit in the low 80s for tailgating hours before rising into the upper 80s in the second half of the AFC West clash.

Seahawks at Broncos - Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT



Dry and sunny weather will greet fans heading into Mile High Stadium for the first time in 2018.

Temperatures will rise from the 70s during pregame into the mid-80s throughout the game. A slight breeze will bring some relief from the heat at times.

Cowboys at Panthers - Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT



While it will feel cooler, it will still be humid in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon for the NFC showdown.

Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s, before climbing into the lower 80s around kick-off.

The added humidity will make it feel more like the upper 80s. Clouds will hang overhead, and a pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. However, any rain will be quick-moving, and no washout is expected.

Bears at Packers - Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT



It will feel more like fall in Green Bay on Sunday evening as the Packers take on rival Chicago at home on Sunday Night Football.

Tailgaters will see ideal conditions with a high near 70 F and dry, sunny skies.

Once it's time to head into Lambeau Field, the mercury will fall into the low 60s.

Rams at Raiders - Monday, 10:15 p.m. EDT



The second of the Monday Night Football games to kick off week one will unfold in Oakland as the Raiders take on in-state foes the Rams.

It will be a dry day and evening for the match up with temperatures in the 60s for most of the game.