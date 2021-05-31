NCCC baseball still alive in World Series

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·2 min read

May 31—Things didn't start as planned for Niagara County Community College at the NJCAA Division III World Series, but the Thunderwolves remain alive in the double-elimination national championship tournament.

Fourth-seeded NCCC (31-10) opened with a wacky 4-2 loss to No. 5 St. Cloud Tech (26-4) in a game that was suspended from Saturday into Sunday due to rain, then bounced back later Sunday with an 8-2 victory over No. 8 Owens (35-15) in an elimination game.

Leadoff hitter Scottie O'Bryan opened the first with a single and added to his nation-leading steals total by swiping second. He advanced to third on an error then scored on a groundout from Andrew Fairbrother.

But Tech touched up NCCC ace Ryan Peterson in the top of the second, plating three runs — two on a double from nine-hole hitter Anthony Rodriguez.

Peterson (9-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings, and the Thunderwolves were unable to solve St. Cloud's Dylan Haskamp (6-1), who went the distance even with the suspension, striking out 11 over nine innings and firing 146 pitches.

Later Sunday, NCCC jumped all over Owens starter Grant Harris (4-1), scoring four runs and chasing him before he recorded an out. Chris Tani doubled, scoring O'Bryan. Fairbrother reached on an error by Harris, plating Tani, and Zach Evans came through with a two-run single, scoring Fairbrother and Cal Brazier.

Tani added a triple in the fifth, again plating O'Bryan. The two combined to go 6 for 8 with six runs scored. Tani, Fairbrother and Evans each finished with two RBIs.

On the bump, freshman southpaw Dylan Crowley (5-1) worked around traffic for 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run despite surrendering seven hits and four walks.

The Thunderwolves are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. today agains the loser of Sunday night's contest between sixth-seeded Coastal Bend and second-seeded Tyler.

Recommended Stories

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Cycling-Martin wins Giro stage 17 as Bernal shows first sign of weakness

    Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively. Yates attacked the group of top contenders with four kilometres left in the 11.2-km ascent, at an average gradient of 9.8%, to Sega di Ala, and Bernal followed easily before suddenly coming almost to a halt a kilometre further up.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Dana White talks 'TUF,' Jon Jones, Ngannou-Lewis and more

    UFC president Dana White previews the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers suffocate Suns for first Staples Center playoff win since 2012

    Anthony Davis had a second straight monster game.

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • Brad Keselowski on 2022 plans: 'When I can, I'll tell you'

    CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski deflected reports Friday night that he’s set to leave Team Penske for a driver-ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski was asked about next season after Cup Series practice for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford […]

  • Frank Warren slams Eddie Hearn on allegations

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn’s statement on the DAZN Boxing Show that he believes Tyson Fury’s team never intended to make the fight with Anthony Joshua, and used Joshua’s name for promotion has triggered an animated response from Fury’s UK promoter, Frank Warren.

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Michael Porter Jr. with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets) with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/29/2021

  • Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves ejected for attempt to injure as Game 1 unravels

    The Vegas Golden Knights could be without forward Ryan Reaves for Game 2 and beyond for his actions on Sunday night.