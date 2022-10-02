Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Buccaneers game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Sunday could be the final time the Chiefs play against Tom Brady.

The Brady Retirement Watch seemingly came to an end earlier this year, but he returned after 40 days away from the game.

Brady and the Buccaneers, 2-1, will face the Chiefs, 2-1. Who will win? Here is what 57 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m., and will be broadcast on KSHB (Ch. 41).

Seven of the 10 Athletic writers predicted a Chiefs win: Josh Kendall, Tashan Reed, Ben Standig, Larry Holder, Mark Kaboly, Zack Berman and Nick Kosminder. Picking the Buccaneers are: Jay Morrison, Austin Mockand Michael-Shawn Dugar. Cole Huff wrote about the matchup. Here is a passage from his story: “Kansas City is also coming off a loss — a surprising one. The Chiefs’ offense looked much different in Week 3 than it had over the first two weeks of the season, which is more credit to the Indianapolis defense. KC will face another tough defense on Sunday when it heads to Tampa, so (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy will need to be on the same page to get optimal results and a bounce-back win.”

A Chiefs win is the pick from three Pro Football Network reporters: Adam Beasley (28-17 final score), Dalton Miller (30-27) and Dallas Robinson (27-24). This is an excerpt of what Arif Hasan wrote: “Both teams have tremendous talent and have shown a capacity for day-in, day-out performance. For whatever reason — special teams mistakes, miscommunication, protection issues, injuries, or something else — they haven’t been able to emerge into the Death Star-type battlestations we’ve become used to. Will we see some fireworks in this game? There’s a good chance. But if we don’t, that would only fit the pattern.”

The Chiefs will prevail 23-20, says NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal. He wrote: “The Buccaneers’ defense looks like the best in football. That’s not a good sign for a Chiefs offense that has an erratic running game and is throwing it deep less than ever.”

Story continues

A 28-23 Chiefs win is the call from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is from his story: ”They have tried to pass the torch from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes a few times, but Brady simply won’t retire. The Buccaneers get Mike Evans back, but it’s going to take more than the season average of 17 points per game to hang with the Chiefs, who will bounce back from a hiccup against the Colts in Week 3. Mahomes will not let Brady get the chance for a game-winning drive.”

Six of the eight writers at CBS Sports think the Chiefs will win: Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg. Taking the Buccaneers are Will Brinson and Dave Richard. Prisco sees a 23-17 Chiefs win. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs haven’t been as good on offense this year as in recent years, and will be challenged by the Tampa Bay defense. The Bucs, though, are too limited on offense to win this game.”

Tampa Bay will win 23-21 is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. This is a snippet of his story: “Is there some real actual trouble in Kansas City? Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy were jawing at each other as the team headed into the locker room at halftime last week, and the Chiefs’ poor offensive performance raised a few eyebrows. Mahomes, despite playing his second mediocre game in a row, still had a chance to pull out a win in the end, so things aren’t in crisis mode for Kansas City just yet, but there’s no denying that the team hasn’t looked like its juggernaut self.”

Picking the Chiefs are Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith and Mike Florio. Smith called a 24-20 final. He wrote in part: “I think the Chiefs bounce back and the Bucs lose their second straight.” Florio sees a 28-24 score. He wrote: “Tampa Bay lacks the offensive firepower to keep up with the Chiefs.”

The Buccaneers will win 23-20, says FanSided’s Matt Verderame. He wrote: “Both teams have all-time quarterbacks (to differing extents) coming off losses. The Chiefs are healthier, but the Bucs might have the more talented roster. Ultimately, Tampa Bay’s pass rush is the difference.”

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from the Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia. This is a passage from his story: “The Bucs defense has played great, but unlike the Chiefs, their offense actually is a legit concern. Would you believe that they rank 31st in EPA per drive — ahead of only the Colts? I still think Tampa Bay will be fine once it gets some injured players back, but in the short term, the Bucs could have some issues.”

All five Audacy writers went with Kansas City.

Audacy Sports NFL experts give their moneyline selections on each game for Week 4



Read more: https://t.co/vFpAcDR78f pic.twitter.com/OAoDO6gmsM — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) September 28, 2022

Six of the seven writers at USA Today think the Chiefs will get the win: Jarrett Bell (26-20 final score), Nate Davis (23-20), Safid Deen (31-24), Tyler Dragon (27-21), Parker Gabriel (27-20) and Lorenzo Reyes (30-23). Picking the Buccaneers is Chris Bumbaca (23-20).

Three of five staff members at Sports Illustrated picked a Chiefs victory: Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich and Conor Orr. Going with the Bucs are Gary Gramling and John Pluym.

Seven of eight pundits at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano and Jason Reid. The lone choice for Tampa Bay: Seth Wickersham.

The four writers at The Star were split: Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian picked the Chiefs to win, while Blair Kerkhoff and Jesse Newell went with the Buccaneers.