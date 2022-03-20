NASCAR at Atlanta: How to watch Cup race, odds, starting lineup
NASCAR’s Cup stars return to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time since the 1.54-mile track was repaved and reconfigured. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM.
Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe will start on the pole based on NASCAR’s qualifying formula. Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather that altered the weekend track activity schedule. Ryan Blaney is slated to start in the front row with Briscoe.
NASCAR odds at Atlanta
Blaney won last year’s QuikTrip 500. He’s tied with Kyle Larson for the best odds to win this year’s race at +1000, according to BetMGM. The sportsbook lists Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano as the next favorites to win tied at +1200, followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and William Byron tied at +1400.
Atlanta track changes
The track will feel dramatically different for drivers due to the reconfiguration project, which updated the turns from 24 degrees to 28 degrees of banking, making Atlanta the steepest intermediate track on NASCAR’s schedule.
Officials said that they expect the racing product to more closely resemble that of a superspeedway. Teams will use the same aero package used at Daytona and Talladega. Other changes to the track include widening the frontstretch and a reduction in the width of the backstretch with narrower turns.
Joey Logano leads the series in points followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe heading into the fifth race of the season. Austin Cindric, Larson, Bowman and Briscoe have won the first four races, respectively, this year.
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is 325 laps with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 325.
How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta
Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Distance: 500 miles (325 laps) with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 325
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway
When: Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m.
TV: FOX at 2:30 p.m.
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Purse: $8,263,045
2021 Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR at Atlanta Cup starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Chase Briscoe
14
2
Ryan Blaney
12
3
Joey Logano
22
4
Kyle Busch
18
5
Tyler Reddick
8
6
Chase Elliott
9
7
Ross Chastain
1
8
Kevin Harvick
4
9
Kurt Busch
45
10
Aric Almirola
10
11
Alex Bowman
48
12
William Byron
24
13
Daniel Suárez
99
14
Chris Buescher
17
15
Denny Hamlin
11
16
Austin Cindric
2
17
Austin Dillon
3
18
Ty Dillon
42
19
Bubba Wallace
23
20
Cole Custer
41
21
Kyle Larson
5
22
Justin Haley
31
23
Erik Jones
43
24
Brad Keselowski
6
25
Todd Gilliland
38
26
Martin Truex Jr.
19
27
Christopher Bell
20
28
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
29
Michael McDowell
34
30
Noah Gragson
16
31
Harrison Burton
21
32
Cody Ware
51
33
Corey LaJoie
7
34
BJ McLeod
78
35
David Ragan
15
36
Josh Bilicki
77
37
Greg Biffle
44