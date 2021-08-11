An MLB player had a mesmerizing slide and fans couldn't stop setting it to classic songs

Dodgers infielder Trae Turner slid into home against the Phillies on Sunday in a smooth fashion.

The mesmerizing video of the slide quickly made the rounds on social media.

Fans quickly made their own edits to the video to share.

Dodgers infielder Trae Turner slid into home on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies for the smoothest run of the Major League Baseball season.

With the Dodgers already leading the Phillies 1-0, catcher Will Smith smacked a single into right field that was enough to get Turner across the plate.

Turner slid through the plate and popped back up without breaking his momentum, resulting in a mesmerizing highlight.

In the replay, Turner looks more like a dancer than a professional baseball player. His slight pirouette off the ground is filled with grace and a bit of a saucy move towards the Phillies.

Fans were simply in awe of the replay and could not stop watching.

Fans quickly began making their own edits to the video, setting Turner's move to musical acts such as Michael Jackson and the Bee Gees.

Many others made the same joke about sliding into someone's DMs.

Los Angeles went on to beat Philadelphia 5-0, ending the Phillies eight-game win streak.

