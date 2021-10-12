What’s the MB.01? Hornets star LaMelo Ball just got his own signature shoe

Hornets star LaMelo Ball and owner Michael Jordan both won NBA rookie of the year. Now they have something else in common.

Each man has his own signature shoe.

Thirty-seven years after the first Air Jordan shoe was released, Puma announced Ball’s signature shoe, the MB.01. The shoe will be available Dec. 1 at Puma.com and Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay stores on online sites.

The MB.01 is PUMA’s first signature shoe and comes three years after the brand re-entered the basketball category. And Ball helped design it, down to have the word “Rare” on the bottom — which the company says describes Ball’s talent.

The shoe features a foam-like material in the sole for comfort and cushioning, a special compound on the bottom to help with durability and traction and it’s made of what PUMA calls “monomesh” to help keep it light.

“It’s crazy to see my vision come to life with the MB.01,” Ball said. “The design process was very collaborative, incorporating my style and unique details like the rocket flames. I can’t wait to wear them on court this season.”