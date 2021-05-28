Masters North back for 38th edition

May 28—MALONE — The Masters North Golf Tournament is back to normal in 2021.

After last year's competition had to be postponed to August due to COVID protocols and other additional factors, the 38th tournament is back in its normal May time slot and will feature plenty of great golf at Malone Golf Club.

"We are really happy to have things back to the regular schedule," Masters North tournament director Willie King said. "Last year when we had to have it in August, we had to postpone because we hoped to have the Canadians in it, but that did not work. The border is still closed now, but we have a really great field of golfers this year."

There are 45 competitors in the Masters North field and an additional 15 taking part in the Legends competition.

The last pairing to tee off in the Masters North slots is comprised of past tournament champions.

Ed Davis is looking to defend his title from a year ago, and Bob Hughes and Geoff Marsden make up the rest of the trio.

Jeff Fallon is also a previous Masters North winner who is in this year's two-day, 36-hole battle.

King said to keep an eye on those four golfers in addition to Bart VanLeuvan, Graham Niles, Cody Roberts, Nolan Reid and Mike Patenaude.

"Those are some of the guys that I expect will be contending for the green jacket," King said.

Chuck Voorhees will aim to defend his championship in the Legends field, and King said he should see some good competition from Chip Ward, Brad Griffin and Tom Raville.

"They have a lot of really good players in the Legends field," King said. "I am going to be interested to see how that plays out."

Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, but the temperatures when most golfers tee off will be in the mid-40s.

For the final round Saturday, temperatures will elevate a bit and sneak into the 60s.

"I would say the winning score and the average score for the golfers out there will be higher," King said. "If the golfers have not got out there and practiced a lot, it's going to be tough to score in cold weather like this."

Story continues

Davis tied the lowest two-day total in Masters North history last season with a 140, which was previously held solely by Art Griffin.

"Getting the ball up and down is going to be key," King said. "Unless you are hitting 14 and 15 greens, which very few can do, you have to get the ball up and down to score. You have to make those 4-footers to 7-footers. Whoever can do that will have success, and that will be the key."

The typical traditions that accompany the Masters North will continue this year, including the annual banquet that is held after the first round for all golfers.

In addition, money is being raised for multiple sclerosis awareness, and King said there has been close to $60,000 accumulated since the tournament began.

"I never would have thought the tournament would have gotten to this point," King said. "It has grown so much. What I really enjoy is just seeing all the guys each year. Sometimes, this is the only time all year that I see them, and it's always a really great time."

2021 Masters North

at Malone Golf Club

Tee Times

Legends Field

9:04 a.m.- Rich King, Mark Leta, Ross O'Loughlin

9:12 a.m.- Steve Gagnon, Jay LePage, Brad Van Brunt

9:20 a.m.- George Bouyea, Jamie MacKinnon, Bill Meconi

9:28 a.m.- John Carver, Bill Fisher, Tom Raville

9:36 a.m.- Brad Griffin, Chuck Voorhees I, Chip Ward

9:44 a.m.- Open space

Masters North Field

9:52 a.m.- Matt Laramee, Alec Odnoha, Stacy Soucy

10 a.m.- Nick Arnold, open spot, Nick Fitzsimmons

10:08 a.m.- Regan Arnold, Dave Ashline, Matt Resch

10:16 a.m.- Dave Kokes, Scott Taylor, Jason Walker

10:24 a.m.- Pete Laramee, Matt Davis, Steve Moffat

10:32 a.m.- G.J. DeMarse, Brandon Mothershell, Nick Politi

10:40 a.m.- Henry Forrence, Andrew Foster, George LaBarr

10:48 a.m.- Justin Besaw, Jim Boucher, Blake Pritchard

10:56 a.m.- Kris Hardy, Robby Knowles, Wade Studley

11:04 a.m.- Dustin Beauregard, Nick Bouyea, Mike Patenaude

11:12 a.m.- Paul Fine-Lease, Drew Maiorca, Nolan Reid

11:20 a.m.- Graham Niles, Cody Roberts, Chuck Voorhees II

11:28 a.m.- Ben Honahan, Phil Swamp, Chad Welch

11:36 a.m.- Jeff Fallon, Brandon Haase, Bart VanLeuvan

11:44 a.m.- Ed Davis, Bob Hughes, Geoff Marsden

