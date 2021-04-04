Makar scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues, 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored with 40 seconds left to lift the Colorado Avalanche past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche have won four in a row and are 12-0-2 over their last 14 games.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Ville Husso had 32 saves. The Blues have dropped five straight (0-4-1).

The game appeared headed to overtime when Makar’s shot from the right point went through traffic and by Husso.

St. Louis pulled Husso for an extra skater but couldn’t get a shot on goal.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with his 13th goal at 11:27 of the first period. It was MacKinnon’s 203rd career goal, moving him past Peter Forsberg into third place in franchise history since the team moved to Denver in 1995.

O’Reilly tied it up late in the first when he knocked in the puck in a mad scramble in front of the Avalanche net at 18:04. It was his 13th of the season.

GAMBLING GOALTENDER

A St. Louis power play expired and Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews came out of the penalty box as the puck was headed into the Blues zone. As Toews raced to get it for a breakaway chance Husso took a risk and went after it. He reached the puck before Toews and cleared it out of the zone and out of harm’s way.

TEMPER, TEMPER

Things heated up in the second period after St. Louis forward Jaden Schwartz was given a goaltender interference penalty. During the stoppage Colorado’s Liam O’Brien and the Blues’ Robert Bortuzzo dropped the gloves for a spirited fight. There was no clear winner and both were given 5-minute majors.

SCARY MOMENT

Avalanche forward Brandon Saad went down in front of the St. Louis net after getting hit in the leg with a shot from the point midway through the second period. Saad jumped as the shot came to the net but it caught him flush. He had to be helped to the locker room but returned to the bench later in the period.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Vegas on Monday night.

Avalanche: At Minnesota on Monday night.

