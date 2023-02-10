How long does the Super Bowl national anthem take? Here's what to expect in 2023

How long is the Super Bowl national anthem?

That depends on who’s performing it.

Some singers drag it out. Some keep it tight. Some only make you wish they’d kept it tight.

My favorite national anthem is ridiculously long by any standard. Jimi Hendrix’s “Star Spangled Banner” at Woodstock had eclipsed four minutes by the time the feedback faded and he didn’t flub a single lyric.

Whitney Houston's iconic performance at the Super Bowl in 1991 was just shy of two minutes.

Each version is different. But there is a typical range of times and we can almost guarantee that Chris Stapleton will not be doing a four-minute version when he opens the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

According to the Score, since 1990, four of the nine shortest national anthem performances were by country artists, including two clocking in under a minute, 40 seconds.

How long is the average national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Last year, the L.A. Times reported that on average, the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a minute and 56 seconds. Other sources place it closer to 1:59.

Mickey Guyton’s rendition at last year’s Super Bowl lasted one minute and 50 seconds.

Who sang the shortest Super Bowl national anthem?

Billy Joel got through the anthem in a minute and a half before the 2007 Super Bowl. That’s nowhere near “The Longest Time.” And to be clear, I hate myself for typing that.

According to the Score.com, the singer who came closest to that short time was Kelly Clarkson, whose version at the 2012 Super Bowl lasted a minute and 34 seconds.

The longest in the years since Joel would be Alicia Keys in 2013. Hers lasted two minutes and 35 seconds.

Ten versions since 2007 have come in at under 2 minutes: Guyton, Clarkson, Joel, Glendale’s ow Jordin Sparks (1:54), Carrie Underwood (1:47), Christina Aguilera (1:53), Renee Fleming (1:54), Pink (1:53), Gladys Knight (1:49) and Demi Lovato (1:49).

