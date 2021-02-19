Local roundup: Jayce Brophy leads Dirigo girls past Buckfield

Feb. 19—BUCKFIELD — Jayce Brophy's 20 points paced the Dirigo girls basketball team in a 58-22 win over Buckfield on Thursday.

Abbey Stevens had 10 points for Dirigo.

Addison Stevens-Belanger led Buckfield with 10 points and Shyloe Morgan had eight points.

The Cobras outscored the Mustangs 18-10 in the final quarter to earn the win in North Anson.

Cheyenne Cahill scored a game-high 20 points for Carrabec (8-2), while Lindsay Hamilton added 12.

Monmouth was led by Emma Johnson with 11 points and Alexa Allen with nine.

Taylor Fontaine led the Tigers with 17 points in a seven-point victory over the Lakers in Bingham.

Grace Allen added 14 points for Forest Hills.

Emily Eastlack scored a team-high 16 points for Rangeley.

Jalyn Stacey scored 16 points, and the Hawks (1-2) held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Knights (1-3) in Poland.

Kylie Day added 11 points for Sacopee, which led 21-11 after three quarters.

Gabrielle Bolduc had nine points for Poland.

Lilly Weinrich and Michala Wallace each had a goal and an assist to lift the Panthers over the Blue Devils at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Kailyn McIntyre also scored for North Yarmouth Academy.

Paige Pomerleau had a goal and an assist for Lewiston. Leah Dube also scored.

Wyatt Hathaway hit a free throw with 18 seconds to play to break a 60-60 tie and and then sunk another pair with four seconds left to seal the contest as the Hornets (2-2) outlasted the Red Eddies (1-2) in Auburn.

Hathaway scored the final six points of the game, finishing with 21 to go along with eight assists for Leavitt. Joziah Learned added 21 points and grabbed 10 boards, while Ian Redstone tossed in 13 points and had seven rebounds.

RJ Nichols led the way for Edward Little with 14 points, while John Shea chipped in 13.

Freshman Ian York led the Phoenix with 14 points in a win over the Raiders in Jay.

Bradley Shamba contributed 13 points for Spruce Mountain.

Oak Hill's Gavin Rawstron led all scorers with 16 points.

: Charlie Houghton led the Cougars with 21 points in a victory over the Bucks in Dixfield on Thursday.

Trent Holman added eight points for Dirigo.

Gavin Charest scored 10 points for Buckfield.

Kalen Chase paced the Falcons with 21 points in a victory over the Greyhounds in Lisbon.

Airick Richard contributed 19 points to Mountain Valley's win, while EJ Weston had 11 points.

Neil LaRochelle scored 13 points for Lisbon and Owen Smith had eight points.

Isaiah Hill made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as the Knights (2-1) beat the Hawks (0-3) in Hiram.

Hunter Gibson contributed 15 points and Hayden Christner tossed in 12.

Preston Howland led Sacopee Valley with 16 points. McGwire Sawyer scored 15.

Tied after three quarters, the Phoenix pulled away by outscoring the Cougars 17-9 in the fourth quarter in Dixfield on Wednesday.

Lorne Grondin led Spruce Mountain with 14 points, while Bradley Shambro added 10.

Dirigo's Charlie Houghton scored a game-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds and six steals. Trenton Hutchinson contributed nine points and recorded five assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Cougars.