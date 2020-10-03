LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal

SHOTLIST ONLY. COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD, LEBRON JAMES, TALKING ABOUT HIMSELF AND ANTHONY DAVIS BEING COMPARED WITH KOBE BRYANT AND SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, SAYING:

"Obviously being at high school and watching the Kobe (Bryant)-Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective. And seeing, obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor. So, to be in a conversation with those two guys, myself and Anthony... myself and AD - he is going to kill me - myself and AD is just very humbling, because, I mean, I know I grew up watching those guys. I grew up admiring Kobe, obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. So, I admired him, I was a kid, I got the opportunity and obviously the force that that Shaq played with, so. It's just very humbling. We're happy that we can be even mentioned with those greats."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD, LEBRON JAMES, TALKING ABOUT HIMSELF AND ANTHONY DAVIS BEING COMPARED WITH KOBE BRYANT AND SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, SAYING:

"Well, I guess if you look at the sense of the size and the power and the speed that Shaq at his size played with, you could look at my game throughout the course of my career and say that. And then you look at the elegance and the ability to shoot the ball and the ability to play in the pain as well as post up and get to the perimeter… I guess you could say that you can have some of AD's game that could be compared to Kobe's game in that sense. Obviously, all four of us are all different positions. You know, Kobe was a natural 2-guard, I'm kind of a… I don't know, whatever position, Shaq is a center and AD is kind of a hybrid as well. So, but I guess all four of us we have a winning mentality and we just try to make enough plays on the floor throughout the course of the game and that would benefit not only ourselves individually but, for the most important thing, for the better of the team and I can't even believe that we, you know, are up here talking about myself and AD with Kobe and Shaq. I mean, it's just an incredible thing."

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD-CENTER, ANTHONY DAVIS, SAYING:

"We both want to make sure that we do whatever it takes to help our team win. And when you have two guys that are selfless ... it's not always going to be pretty. Sometimes we are going to argue, sometimes we're going to have disagreements, but we know it's coming from the right place. When you have two guys who want to win as bad as we do and want to be dominant every single game, you have games like tonight; we're two guys who are able to score the basketball and able to rebound and able to find guys. So, it's rare you see it. We know we have something special with us two and with this team and we're just trying to capitalise on it."

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD, LEBRON JAMES, SAYING:

"Myself, coach and AD was not happy with our defensive presence tonight. We know we can be a lot better. We're just… from myself and AD, we're not satisfied with just the win. We want to be great; we want to be great for as close to 48 minutes as possible. And I know I said it after game 1 but I'm extremely excited to watch the film tomorrow as well as a group and see ways we can be better. We're playing against a very dangerous team in Miami where, you know, they have five guys on the floor that are a threat as they've shown tonight. So, we have to continue to stay on our P's and Q's and cross our T's and dot our I's throughout the course of the game and just and, you know, if we have a break-on be able to cover for one another but they do a great job of putting a defence in positions that you may not be accustomed to. So, we definitely was not happy with our performance defensively tonight and we hopefully can be… well we know, not hopefully, we know we'll be better in Game 3."

